- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|48
|EURJPY
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-102
|EURJPY
|-111
|CHFJPY
|-212
|AUDJPY
|-100
|NZDJPY
|91
|CADJPY
|-106
|GBPJPY
|-102
|USDCHF
|-124
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-4.4K
|EURJPY
|-500
|CHFJPY
|-1K
|AUDJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|GBPJPY
|-500
|USDCHF
|-350
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CryptoRocket-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 18
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
Description: This strategy is engineered to capture high-volatility moves in XAUUSD (Gold) and major JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs. Unlike scalping systems that are sensitive to spread and slippage, this is a robust Swing Trading system designed to ride significant market trends.
Key Performance Metrics:
-
Solid Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:1.6. We prioritize quality over quantity. Every winning trade covers losses and adds profit.
-
Deep Market Analysis: With an average TP of 335 Pips and SL of 221 Pips, the strategy filters out market noise and focuses on true directional momentum.
-
Win Rate: Stable at ~55%, ensuring consistent growth over the long term.
Risk Disclosure: This is a trend-following system. It performs exceptionally well during trending markets (record: 17 consecutive wins) but requires patience during consolidation phases (max consecutive losses observed: 13). Strict money management is highly recommended (low risk per trade) to weather volatility.
USD
USD
USD