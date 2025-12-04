SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Gold and Yen Strategic Swing
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

Gold and Yen Strategic Swing

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 Bewertungen
4 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -23%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
58
Gewinntrades:
19 (32.75%)
Verlusttrades:
39 (67.24%)
Bester Trade:
207.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-160.92 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 340.51 USD (77 782 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-4 106.72 USD (85 552 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (1 490.02 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 490.02 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
31.36%
Letzter Trade:
7 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
16
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.61
Long-Positionen:
45 (77.59%)
Short-Positionen:
13 (22.41%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.81
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-13.21 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
175.82 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-105.30 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
11 (-1 123.27 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 123.27 USD (11)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-22.54%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 262.39 USD
Maximaler:
1 262.39 USD (37.13%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
37.13% (1 262.39 USD)
Kapital:
8.69% (258.91 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 48
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -102
EURJPY -111
CHFJPY -212
AUDJPY -100
NZDJPY 91
CADJPY -106
GBPJPY -102
USDCHF -124
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -4.4K
EURJPY -500
CHFJPY -1K
AUDJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
CADJPY -1K
GBPJPY -500
USDCHF -350
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +207.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -161 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 11
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 490.02 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 123.27 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
CryptoRocket-Real3
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 18
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
noch 291 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Description: This strategy is engineered to capture high-volatility moves in XAUUSD (Gold) and major JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs. Unlike scalping systems that are sensitive to spread and slippage, this is a robust Swing Trading system designed to ride significant market trends.

Key Performance Metrics:

  • Solid Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:1.6. We prioritize quality over quantity. Every winning trade covers losses and adds profit.

  • Deep Market Analysis: With an average TP of 335 Pips and SL of 221 Pips, the strategy filters out market noise and focuses on true directional momentum.

  • Win Rate: Stable at ~55%, ensuring consistent growth over the long term.

Risk Disclosure: This is a trend-following system. It performs exceptionally well during trending markets (record: 17 consecutive wins) but requires patience during consolidation phases (max consecutive losses observed: 13). Strict money management is highly recommended (low risk per trade) to weather volatility.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 00:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 00:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Gold and Yen Strategic Swing
30 USD pro Monat
-23%
0
0
USD
2.6K
USD
4
0%
58
32%
100%
0.81
-13.21
USD
37%
1:50
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.