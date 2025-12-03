SignalsSections
Gui Jiang Zhao

Win6000117

Gui Jiang Zhao
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 145%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 000
Profit Trades:
1 162 (58.10%)
Loss Trades:
838 (41.90%)
Best trade:
1 260.53 USD
Worst trade:
-227.06 USD
Gross Profit:
29 131.90 USD (322 374 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 104.03 USD (364 055 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (157.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 153.71 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
22.35%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
111
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
8.42
Long Trades:
1 008 (50.40%)
Short Trades:
992 (49.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
6.51 USD
Average Profit:
25.07 USD
Average Loss:
-19.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 548.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 548.06 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
12.95%
Annual Forecast:
157.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 548.06 USD (8.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.43% (1 548.06 USD)
By Equity:
28.25% (5 114.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD 632
GBPUSD 467
EURUSD 291
USDJPY 220
USDCHF 213
AUDUSD 177
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD 3.5K
GBPUSD 3.5K
EURUSD 1.5K
USDJPY 2.4K
USDCHF 1.1K
AUDUSD 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD -12K
GBPUSD 2.2K
EURUSD 5.3K
USDJPY -24K
USDCHF -13K
AUDUSD 825
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 260.53 USD
Worst trade: -227 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +157.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 548.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.38 × 326
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Win6000117
30 USD per month
145%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
17
100%
2 000
58%
100%
1.80
6.51
USD
28%
1:500
Copy

