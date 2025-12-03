- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
162
Profit Trades:
131 (80.86%)
Loss Trades:
31 (19.14%)
Best trade:
23.76 USD
Worst trade:
-21.52 USD
Gross Profit:
558.96 USD (288 791 pips)
Gross Loss:
-252.71 USD (21 997 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
86 (421.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
421.23 USD (86)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
74.81%
Max deposit load:
72.29%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
76
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.31
Long Trades:
99 (61.11%)
Short Trades:
63 (38.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
1.89 USD
Average Profit:
4.27 USD
Average Loss:
-8.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-188.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-188.71 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
30.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
234.60 USD (16.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.09% (234.60 USD)
By Equity:
70.39% (925.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|96
|XAUUSD
|36
|BTCUSD
|30
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|208
|XAUUSD
|72
|BTCUSD
|26
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|2K
|XAUUSD
|6.1K
|BTCUSD
|259K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.07 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.51 × 76
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.67 × 3
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.82 × 39
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.87 × 92
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.88 × 40
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|1.00 × 4
|
KRCCORP-Real
|1.11 × 288
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|1.20 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|1.23 × 2198
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.47 × 19
|
InvestAZ-Server
|1.54 × 138
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.58 × 193
|
MaxFX-Live Server
|1.66 × 35
|
OctaFX-Real
|1.68 × 149
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|1.70 × 10
|
InvestAZ-Real
|1.71 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.76 × 197
|
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
|1.80 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|1.88 × 17
1000 usd minimum capital. Long term signal
No reviews
