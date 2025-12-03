SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EU NL Long Term
Jose Anastacio Aguirre Rojo

EU NL Long Term

Jose Anastacio Aguirre Rojo
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 31%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
162
Profit Trades:
131 (80.86%)
Loss Trades:
31 (19.14%)
Best trade:
23.76 USD
Worst trade:
-21.52 USD
Gross Profit:
558.96 USD (288 791 pips)
Gross Loss:
-252.71 USD (21 997 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
86 (421.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
421.23 USD (86)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
74.81%
Max deposit load:
72.29%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
76
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.31
Long Trades:
99 (61.11%)
Short Trades:
63 (38.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
1.89 USD
Average Profit:
4.27 USD
Average Loss:
-8.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-188.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-188.71 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
30.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
234.60 USD (16.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.09% (234.60 USD)
By Equity:
70.39% (925.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 96
XAUUSD 36
BTCUSD 30
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 208
XAUUSD 72
BTCUSD 26
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 2K
XAUUSD 6.1K
BTCUSD 259K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.76 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 86
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +421.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -188.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.07 × 15
Tickmill-Live04
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.51 × 76
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.67 × 3
TradersWay-Live
0.82 × 39
ICMarkets-Live04
0.87 × 92
ICMarkets-Live18
0.88 × 40
Pepperstone-Demo02
1.00 × 4
KRCCORP-Real
1.11 × 288
EGlobal-Cent4
1.20 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.23 × 2198
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.47 × 19
InvestAZ-Server
1.54 × 138
Tickmill-Live
1.58 × 193
MaxFX-Live Server
1.66 × 35
OctaFX-Real
1.68 × 149
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1.70 × 10
InvestAZ-Real
1.71 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.76 × 197
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
1.80 × 5
ICMarkets-Live02
1.88 × 17
180 more...
1000 usd minimum capital. Long term signal
No reviews
2025.12.17 00:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 22:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 21:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 20:30
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 18:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 13:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.15 20:06
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 19:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 12:00
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 22:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 20:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 19:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 17:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 01:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 00:04
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 23:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 22:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 21:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 15:58
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 13:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EU NL Long Term
30 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
4
100%
162
80%
75%
2.21
1.89
USD
70%
1:500
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.