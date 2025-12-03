SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SunriseForex
Bin Shao

SunriseForex

Bin Shao
0 reviews
Reliability
65 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 145%
TitanFX-06
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
124
Profit Trades:
88 (70.96%)
Loss Trades:
36 (29.03%)
Best trade:
21 866.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-10 710.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
183 493.00 JPY (48 069 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60 971.00 JPY (16 903 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (40 910.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40 910.00 JPY (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
58.01%
Max deposit load:
18.56%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.99
Long Trades:
50 (40.32%)
Short Trades:
74 (59.68%)
Profit Factor:
3.01
Expected Payoff:
988.08 JPY
Average Profit:
2 085.15 JPY
Average Loss:
-1 693.64 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5 242.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 710.00 JPY (1)
Monthly growth:
35.76%
Annual Forecast:
433.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 547.00 JPY
Maximal:
15 331.00 JPY (10.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.66% (15 331.00 JPY)
By Equity:
46.36% (86 934.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 52
XAUUSD 31
CN50 17
USDX 8
VIX 6
EURUSD 5
XAGUSD 3
CNHJPY 1
XTIUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 357
XAUUSD 450
CN50 181
USDX -31
VIX -19
EURUSD 88
XAGUSD 19
CNHJPY 4
XTIUSD 23
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 2.3K
XAUUSD 16K
CN50 15K
USDX -2.4K
VIX 32
EURUSD 179
XAGUSD 141
CNHJPY 152
XTIUSD 179
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21 866.00 JPY
Worst trade: -10 710 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +40 910.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 242.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TitanFX-06" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 49
1.56 × 170
TitanFX-06
4.94 × 36
RoboForex-ProCent-7
8.50 × 4
No reviews
2025.12.19 14:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 01:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 15:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 15:10
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 16:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 53 days. This comprises 11.65% of days out of the 455 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
