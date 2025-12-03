- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
124
Profit Trades:
88 (70.96%)
Loss Trades:
36 (29.03%)
Best trade:
21 866.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-10 710.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
183 493.00 JPY (48 069 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60 971.00 JPY (16 903 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (40 910.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40 910.00 JPY (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
58.01%
Max deposit load:
18.56%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.99
Long Trades:
50 (40.32%)
Short Trades:
74 (59.68%)
Profit Factor:
3.01
Expected Payoff:
988.08 JPY
Average Profit:
2 085.15 JPY
Average Loss:
-1 693.64 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5 242.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 710.00 JPY (1)
Monthly growth:
35.76%
Annual Forecast:
433.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 547.00 JPY
Maximal:
15 331.00 JPY (10.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.66% (15 331.00 JPY)
By Equity:
46.36% (86 934.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|52
|XAUUSD
|31
|CN50
|17
|USDX
|8
|VIX
|6
|EURUSD
|5
|XAGUSD
|3
|CNHJPY
|1
|XTIUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|357
|XAUUSD
|450
|CN50
|181
|USDX
|-31
|VIX
|-19
|EURUSD
|88
|XAGUSD
|19
|CNHJPY
|4
|XTIUSD
|23
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|2.3K
|XAUUSD
|16K
|CN50
|15K
|USDX
|-2.4K
|VIX
|32
|EURUSD
|179
|XAGUSD
|141
|CNHJPY
|152
|XTIUSD
|179
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21 866.00 JPY
Worst trade: -10 710 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +40 910.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 242.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TitanFX-06" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
145%
0
0
USD
USD
207K
JPY
JPY
65
0%
124
70%
58%
3.00
988.08
JPY
JPY
46%
1:500