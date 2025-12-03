SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Sandyprastya
Sandy Prastya

Sandyprastya

Sandy Prastya
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 32%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
16 (59.25%)
Loss Trades:
11 (40.74%)
Best trade:
1 695 780.29 IDR
Worst trade:
-1 671 451.51 IDR
Gross Profit:
12 901 493.53 IDR (504 894 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 092 412.54 IDR (171 213 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (5 983 723.50 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 305 579.74 IDR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
56.22%
Max deposit load:
35.20%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.77
Long Trades:
22 (81.48%)
Short Trades:
5 (18.52%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
252 188.18 IDR
Average Profit:
806 343.35 IDR
Average Loss:
-553 855.69 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-2 263 143.89 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 382 870.34 IDR (2)
Monthly growth:
32.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 334 191.20 IDR
Maximal:
2 454 136.85 IDR (18.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.20% (2 320 197.46 IDR)
By Equity:
14.52% (2 592 254.15 IDR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21
USDCHF 4
EURUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 728
USDCHF -73
EURUSD -35
AUDUSD 66
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 334K
USDCHF -125
EURUSD -200
AUDUSD 400
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 695 780.29 IDR
Worst trade: -1 671 452 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 983 723.50 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 263 143.89 IDR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
1.26 × 699
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
3.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.93 × 29
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.49 × 35
Exness-MT5Real
5.68 × 339
Exness-MT5Real15
6.39 × 240
RoboForex-ECN
6.49 × 89
Exness-MT5Real6
6.54 × 76
Exness-MT5Real3
7.78 × 438
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
15.67 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 16:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 16:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 15:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 15:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 12:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 12:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 12:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 12:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 12:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sandyprastya
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
22M
IDR
3
0%
27
59%
56%
2.11
252 188.18
IDR
23%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.