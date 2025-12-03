- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
16 (59.25%)
Loss Trades:
11 (40.74%)
Best trade:
1 695 780.29 IDR
Worst trade:
-1 671 451.51 IDR
Gross Profit:
12 901 493.53 IDR (504 894 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 092 412.54 IDR (171 213 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (5 983 723.50 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 305 579.74 IDR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
56.22%
Max deposit load:
35.20%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.77
Long Trades:
22 (81.48%)
Short Trades:
5 (18.52%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
252 188.18 IDR
Average Profit:
806 343.35 IDR
Average Loss:
-553 855.69 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-2 263 143.89 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 382 870.34 IDR (2)
Monthly growth:
32.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 334 191.20 IDR
Maximal:
2 454 136.85 IDR (18.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.20% (2 320 197.46 IDR)
By Equity:
14.52% (2 592 254.15 IDR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|21
|USDCHF
|4
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|728
|USDCHF
|-73
|EURUSD
|-35
|AUDUSD
|66
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|334K
|USDCHF
|-125
|EURUSD
|-200
|AUDUSD
|400
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 695 780.29 IDR
Worst trade: -1 671 452 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 983 723.50 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 263 143.89 IDR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.26 × 699
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|3.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.93 × 29
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.49 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real
|5.68 × 339
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|6.39 × 240
|
RoboForex-ECN
|6.49 × 89
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.54 × 76
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|7.78 × 438
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|15.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|27.89 × 112
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
USD
22M
IDR
IDR
3
0%
27
59%
56%
2.11
252 188.18
IDR
IDR
23%
1:100