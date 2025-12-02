SignalsSections
Anatoliy Yeskov

BlackSun

Anatoliy Yeskov
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
139
Profit Trades:
113 (81.29%)
Loss Trades:
26 (18.71%)
Best trade:
4.30 USD
Worst trade:
-9.12 USD
Gross Profit:
105.95 USD (10 540 pips)
Gross Loss:
-76.18 USD (7 606 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (20.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.55 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
79.45%
Max deposit load:
16.52%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
65
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.55
Long Trades:
79 (56.83%)
Short Trades:
60 (43.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
0.94 USD
Average Loss:
-2.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-51.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51.87 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
19.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
54.41 USD (23.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.52% (54.41 USD)
By Equity:
35.59% (80.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 78
GBPUSD 61
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 60
GBPUSD -30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 5.9K
GBPUSD -3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.30 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTrend-Trade7
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 31
0.00 × 1
LEO-Live
0.00 × 8
AsiaNuggets-Live
0.00 × 6
LCG-Live2
0.00 × 6
TOPFX-Live Server
0.00 × 1
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 5
KTM-Live
0.00 × 8
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 51
GKFXPrime-Live-1
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 2
0.00 × 2
QtradeFX-Live1
0.00 × 5
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OneF-Real
0.00 × 17
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 6
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 4
Just2Trade-Real3
0.00 × 23
GPP-Live
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 5
0.00 × 2
ICMCapitalUK-Real
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 4
484 more...
The trading is conducted primarily using a technical analysis. Fundamental criteria of Europe and US economics are taking into considerations In case of a major news releases. Few independent trading systems are used for making a final decision. Fractals, support levels and resistance levels are used for making a decision. Maximum risk is never exceeded 2...3% of account volume. Open positions are kept from several hours up to few days. A volatile level is taken into account for the trading systems.
No reviews
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 14:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 14:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 09:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 08:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 05:20
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 05:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 14:05
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.18 14:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 13:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 15:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 13:12
Share of trading days is too low
