The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

The trading is conducted primarily using a technical analysis. Fundamental criteria of Europe and US economics are taking into considerations In case of a major news releases. Few independent trading systems are used for making a final decision. Fractals, support levels and resistance levels are used for making a decision. Maximum risk is never exceeded 2...3% of account volume. Open positions are kept from several hours up to few days. A volatile level is taken into account for the trading systems.