- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
139
Profit Trades:
113 (81.29%)
Loss Trades:
26 (18.71%)
Best trade:
4.30 USD
Worst trade:
-9.12 USD
Gross Profit:
105.95 USD (10 540 pips)
Gross Loss:
-76.18 USD (7 606 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (20.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.55 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
79.45%
Max deposit load:
16.52%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
65
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.55
Long Trades:
79 (56.83%)
Short Trades:
60 (43.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
0.94 USD
Average Loss:
-2.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-51.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51.87 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
19.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
54.41 USD (23.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.52% (54.41 USD)
By Equity:
35.59% (80.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|78
|GBPUSD
|61
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|60
|GBPUSD
|-30
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|5.9K
|GBPUSD
|-3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.30 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTrend-Trade7
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 31
|0.00 × 1
|
LEO-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
AsiaNuggets-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
LCG-Live2
|0.00 × 6
|
TOPFX-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 5
|
KTM-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 51
|
GKFXPrime-Live-1
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-Real 2
|0.00 × 2
|
QtradeFX-Live1
|0.00 × 5
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OneF-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 4
|
Just2Trade-Real3
|0.00 × 23
|
GPP-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMCapitalUK-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 4
The trading is conducted primarily using a technical analysis. Fundamental criteria of Europe and US economics are taking into considerations In case of a major news releases. Few independent trading systems are used for making a final decision. Fractals, support levels and resistance levels are used for making a decision. Maximum risk is never exceeded 2...3% of account volume. Open positions are kept from several hours up to few days. A volatile level is taken into account for the trading systems.
