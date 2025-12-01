- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
186
Profit Trades:
103 (55.37%)
Loss Trades:
83 (44.62%)
Best trade:
1 195.18 USD
Worst trade:
-412.90 USD
Gross Profit:
9 325.95 USD (1 495 213 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 717.54 USD (796 399 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (1 693.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 693.58 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
18.80%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
90
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.35
Long Trades:
110 (59.14%)
Short Trades:
76 (40.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
14.02 USD
Average Profit:
90.54 USD
Average Loss:
-80.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-208.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-689.30 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
22.96%
Annual Forecast:
278.61%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52.66 USD
Maximal:
1 937.13 USD (13.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.54% (1 937.13 USD)
By Equity:
26.84% (3 422.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|126
|NZDCAD
|31
|USDJPY
|19
|ETHUSD
|10
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.4K
|NZDCAD
|96
|USDJPY
|-1K
|ETHUSD
|-852
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|723K
|NZDCAD
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|-3.4K
|ETHUSD
|-23K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 195.18 USD
Worst trade: -413 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 693.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -208.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PrimeXM-LiveUS
|0.00 × 1
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 2
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
FTMO-Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 11
