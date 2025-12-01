SignalsSections
Nguyen Tien Phuc

Tai Social

Nguyen Tien Phuc
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 23%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
186
Profit Trades:
103 (55.37%)
Loss Trades:
83 (44.62%)
Best trade:
1 195.18 USD
Worst trade:
-412.90 USD
Gross Profit:
9 325.95 USD (1 495 213 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 717.54 USD (796 399 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (1 693.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 693.58 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
18.80%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
90
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.35
Long Trades:
110 (59.14%)
Short Trades:
76 (40.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
14.02 USD
Average Profit:
90.54 USD
Average Loss:
-80.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-208.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-689.30 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
22.96%
Annual Forecast:
278.61%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52.66 USD
Maximal:
1 937.13 USD (13.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.54% (1 937.13 USD)
By Equity:
26.84% (3 422.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 126
NZDCAD 31
USDJPY 19
ETHUSD 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.4K
NZDCAD 96
USDJPY -1K
ETHUSD -852
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 723K
NZDCAD 1.8K
USDJPY -3.4K
ETHUSD -23K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 195.18 USD
Worst trade: -413 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 693.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -208.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PrimeXM-LiveUS
0.00 × 1
CedarLLC-Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 2
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server2
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 11
226 more...
No reviews
2026.01.09 16:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.07 02:41
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 02:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 02:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 01:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 01:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 01:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 23:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 23:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 23:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 11 days. This comprises 3.63% of days out of the 303 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 23:38
80% of trades performed within 6 days. This comprises 1.98% of days out of the 303 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 01:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 01:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 16:14
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 15:14
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 13:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 15:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.17 23:57
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
