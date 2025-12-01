SignalsSections
Christophe Emerich Costa

ActivUp

Christophe Emerich Costa
0 reviews
104 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -33%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
182
Profit Trades:
87 (47.80%)
Loss Trades:
95 (52.20%)
Best trade:
2.88 USD
Worst trade:
-6.71 USD
Gross Profit:
73.07 USD (35 125 pips)
Gross Loss:
-111.73 USD (52 088 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (3.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.16
Trading activity:
0.11%
Max deposit load:
24.17%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
15 seconds
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
147 (80.77%)
Short Trades:
35 (19.23%)
Profit Factor:
0.65
Expected Payoff:
-0.21 USD
Average Profit:
0.84 USD
Average Loss:
-1.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-4.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.71 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-14.42%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.66 USD
Maximal:
38.66 USD (7.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.79% (38.66 USD)
By Equity:
0.52% (0.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
UsaTec 182
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
UsaTec -39
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
UsaTec -17K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.88 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesCorp-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ActivTradesCorp-Server
8.94 × 602
No reviews
2025.12.18 16:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 12:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 54 days. This comprises 7.76% of days out of the 696 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 12:25
80% of trades performed within 29 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of the 696 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 12:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
