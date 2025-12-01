- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
30 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
15 (33.33%)
Best trade:
736.10 RUB
Worst trade:
-224.67 RUB
Gross Profit:
2 382.72 RUB (9 696 pips)
Gross Loss:
-633.60 RUB (846 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 173.18 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 173.18 RUB (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
118.09%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.79
Long Trades:
20 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
25 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
3.76
Expected Payoff:
38.87 RUB
Average Profit:
79.42 RUB
Average Loss:
-42.24 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-103.39 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-224.67 RUB (1)
Monthly growth:
17.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
224.67 RUB
Maximal:
224.67 RUB (2.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.87% (187.08 RUB)
By Equity:
41.81% (4 890.08 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDrfd
|24
|USDJPYrfd
|18
|GBPUSDrfd
|2
|USDRUBrfd
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDrfd
|7
|USDJPYrfd
|6
|GBPUSDrfd
|4
|USDRUBrfd
|12
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDrfd
|447
|USDJPYrfd
|812
|GBPUSDrfd
|290
|USDRUBrfd
|7.3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +736.10 RUB
Worst trade: -225 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 173.18 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -103.39 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Ручная торговля от А до Я.
