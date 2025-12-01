SignalsSections
Konstantin Rusiaev

Kostyarin

Konstantin Rusiaev
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 17%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
30 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
15 (33.33%)
Best trade:
736.10 RUB
Worst trade:
-224.67 RUB
Gross Profit:
2 382.72 RUB (9 696 pips)
Gross Loss:
-633.60 RUB (846 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 173.18 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 173.18 RUB (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
118.09%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.79
Long Trades:
20 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
25 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
3.76
Expected Payoff:
38.87 RUB
Average Profit:
79.42 RUB
Average Loss:
-42.24 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-103.39 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-224.67 RUB (1)
Monthly growth:
17.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
224.67 RUB
Maximal:
224.67 RUB (2.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.87% (187.08 RUB)
By Equity:
41.81% (4 890.08 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDrfd 24
USDJPYrfd 18
GBPUSDrfd 2
USDRUBrfd 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDrfd 7
USDJPYrfd 6
GBPUSDrfd 4
USDRUBrfd 12
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDrfd 447
USDJPYrfd 812
GBPUSDrfd 290
USDRUBrfd 7.3K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +736.10 RUB
Worst trade: -225 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 173.18 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -103.39 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Ручная торговля от А до Я.
No reviews
2025.12.24 00:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 14:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 02:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 01:00
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 04:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 20:06
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 19:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 09:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 20:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 14:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 09:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 09:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 09:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
