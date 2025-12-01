SignalsSections
Moh Rasendriya Arya Pratama

Goldmining

Moh Rasendriya Arya Pratama
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 250 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
145
Profit Trades:
123 (84.82%)
Loss Trades:
22 (15.17%)
Best trade:
1 633.59 USD
Worst trade:
-1 442.00 USD
Gross Profit:
22 946.61 USD (190 149 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 015.45 USD (94 422 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (2 449.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 030.34 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
41.42%
Max deposit load:
0.62%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
8.42
Long Trades:
145 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.29
Expected Payoff:
89.18 USD
Average Profit:
186.56 USD
Average Loss:
-455.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 536.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 536.38 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.52%
Annual Forecast:
42.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
509.10 USD
Maximal:
1 536.38 USD (1.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.43% (1 536.38 USD)
By Equity:
0.64% (701.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 145
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 13K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 96K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 633.59 USD
Worst trade: -1 442 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 449.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 536.38 USD

