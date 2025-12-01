- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
23 (65.71%)
Loss Trades:
12 (34.29%)
Best trade:
1 036.63 USD
Worst trade:
-474.32 USD
Gross Profit:
1 884.14 USD (331 667 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 652.26 USD (290 230 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (146.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 619.57 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
23.44%
Max deposit load:
16.48%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
30 (85.71%)
Short Trades:
5 (14.29%)
Profit Factor:
0.71
Expected Payoff:
-21.95 USD
Average Profit:
81.92 USD
Average Loss:
-221.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 740.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 740.21 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-8.46%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 402.88 USD
Maximal:
2 443.24 USD (24.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.02% (2 442.45 USD)
By Equity:
13.88% (1 243.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|BTCUSD
|5
|USDCAD
|2
|ETHUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.8K
|BTCUSD
|1.4K
|USDCAD
|-432
|ETHUSD
|-1
|USDJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-164K
|BTCUSD
|206K
|USDCAD
|-299
|ETHUSD
|-80
|USDJPY
|21
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 036.63 USD
Worst trade: -474 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +146.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 740.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
