SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Expansion
Jun Chen Guo

Expansion

Jun Chen Guo
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 64%
ECMarkets-Live02
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
22 (91.66%)
Loss Trades:
2 (8.33%)
Best trade:
79.92 USD
Worst trade:
-136.24 USD
Gross Profit:
463.16 USD (4 588 pips)
Gross Loss:
-145.28 USD (1 266 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (72.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
256.89 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
1.40%
Max deposit load:
15.87%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.33
Long Trades:
10 (41.67%)
Short Trades:
14 (58.33%)
Profit Factor:
3.19
Expected Payoff:
13.25 USD
Average Profit:
21.05 USD
Average Loss:
-72.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-136.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-136.24 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
42.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
136.24 USD (16.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.60% (136.24 USD)
By Equity:
11.21% (92.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
USDJPY 6
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 318
USDJPY 6
GBPUSD -6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.2K
USDJPY 214
GBPUSD -123
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +79.92 USD
Worst trade: -136 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -136.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-Real 18
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
0.00 × 3
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.25 × 8
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.30 × 20
EBCGroup-Live
3.08 × 191
FusionMarkets-Live 2
3.15 × 54
RoboForex-Prime
3.32 × 66
ICMarketsSC-Live09
3.65 × 34
Exness-Real
4.67 × 409
RoboForex-ProCent-8
4.78 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
5.53 × 19
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
6.02 × 116
ICMarketsSC-Live05
6.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live24
7.74 × 27
FXView2-Live
7.89 × 331
TitanFX-05
8.38 × 643
GoMarkets-Real 10
8.50 × 209
TitanFX-03
9.04 × 1434
CXMTradingLtd-Real
9.70 × 454
ICMarketsSC-Live23
9.86 × 7
ForexChief-DirectFX
9.98 × 449
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
13.00 × 3
TradingProInternational-Live 2
14.50 × 2
EagleFX-Live
15.50 × 442
2 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
利用波动率监测进行多品种趋势突破交易.
No reviews
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 18:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 12:23
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 12:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 02:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 18:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 01:42
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 01:42
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 01:42
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:500
2025.12.01 01:42
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Expansion
40 USD per month
64%
0
0
USD
818
USD
5
100%
24
91%
1%
3.18
13.25
USD
17%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.