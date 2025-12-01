- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
22 (91.66%)
Loss Trades:
2 (8.33%)
Best trade:
79.92 USD
Worst trade:
-136.24 USD
Gross Profit:
463.16 USD (4 588 pips)
Gross Loss:
-145.28 USD (1 266 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (72.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
256.89 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
1.40%
Max deposit load:
15.87%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.33
Long Trades:
10 (41.67%)
Short Trades:
14 (58.33%)
Profit Factor:
3.19
Expected Payoff:
13.25 USD
Average Profit:
21.05 USD
Average Loss:
-72.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-136.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-136.24 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
42.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
136.24 USD (16.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.60% (136.24 USD)
By Equity:
11.21% (92.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|USDJPY
|6
|GBPUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|318
|USDJPY
|6
|GBPUSD
|-6
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.2K
|USDJPY
|214
|GBPUSD
|-123
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +79.92 USD
Worst trade: -136 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -136.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.25 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.30 × 20
|
EBCGroup-Live
|3.08 × 191
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|3.15 × 54
|
RoboForex-Prime
|3.32 × 66
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|3.65 × 34
|
Exness-Real
|4.67 × 409
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|4.78 × 9
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|5.53 × 19
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|6.02 × 116
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|6.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|7.74 × 27
|
FXView2-Live
|7.89 × 331
|
TitanFX-05
|8.38 × 643
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|8.50 × 209
|
TitanFX-03
|9.04 × 1434
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|9.70 × 454
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|9.86 × 7
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|9.98 × 449
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|13.00 × 3
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|14.50 × 2
|
EagleFX-Live
|15.50 × 442
利用波动率监测进行多品种趋势突破交易.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
64%
0
0
USD
USD
818
USD
USD
5
100%
24
91%
1%
3.18
13.25
USD
USD
17%
1:500