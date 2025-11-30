- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10 851
Profit Trades:
6 847 (63.10%)
Loss Trades:
4 004 (36.90%)
Best trade:
3 051.97 USD
Worst trade:
-1 683.72 USD
Gross Profit:
103 023.03 USD (1 069 543 pips)
Gross Loss:
-62 357.25 USD (1 002 785 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (226.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18 214.82 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
27.50%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.49
Long Trades:
5 622 (51.81%)
Short Trades:
5 229 (48.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
3.75 USD
Average Profit:
15.05 USD
Average Loss:
-15.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-1 126.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 680.03 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
0.76%
Annual Forecast:
9.25%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 516.40 USD
Maximal:
6 265.39 USD (6.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.99% (6 216.81 USD)
By Equity:
3.34% (4 675.62 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|2427
|AUDCAD
|1757
|GBPCHF
|1686
|EURUSD
|1541
|GBPCAD
|1255
|EURCAD
|531
|EURGBP
|491
|AUDUSD
|373
|USDCAD
|163
|GBPAUD
|159
|NZDJPY
|136
|USDJPY
|94
|NZDCAD
|66
|EURCHF
|60
|AUDNZD
|54
|AUDCHF
|50
|EURNZD
|5
|CADJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURAUD
|4.8K
|AUDCAD
|4.1K
|GBPCHF
|2.1K
|EURUSD
|13K
|GBPCAD
|2.2K
|EURCAD
|12K
|EURGBP
|1.1K
|AUDUSD
|356
|USDCAD
|936
|GBPAUD
|-948
|NZDJPY
|378
|USDJPY
|1.5K
|NZDCAD
|96
|EURCHF
|-41
|AUDNZD
|106
|AUDCHF
|243
|EURNZD
|-538
|CADJPY
|7
|GBPUSD
|-1
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURAUD
|-13K
|AUDCAD
|22K
|GBPCHF
|-17K
|EURUSD
|7.1K
|GBPCAD
|-46K
|EURCAD
|42K
|EURGBP
|14K
|AUDUSD
|9.4K
|USDCAD
|4.9K
|GBPAUD
|15K
|NZDJPY
|20K
|USDJPY
|-13K
|NZDCAD
|6.7K
|EURCHF
|818
|AUDNZD
|7.3K
|AUDCHF
|7.3K
|EURNZD
|-1K
|CADJPY
|1K
|GBPUSD
|-46
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 051.97 USD
Worst trade: -1 684 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +226.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 126.58 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 10
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.27 × 5065
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.42 × 19
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.72 × 176
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.00 × 6
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.12 × 433
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.59 × 22
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.67 × 6
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|3.32 × 19
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.42 × 36
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.47 × 276
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|3.67 × 6
|
FPMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|4.14 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|4.24 × 21
|
Binary.com-Server
|5.22 × 9
No reviews
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
USD
141K
USD
USD
57
97%
10 851
63%
100%
1.65
3.75
USD
USD
6%
1:200