Abdelhak Chahid Mohamed

HAQEA

Abdelhak Chahid Mohamed
0 reviews
Reliability
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 41%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10 851
Profit Trades:
6 847 (63.10%)
Loss Trades:
4 004 (36.90%)
Best trade:
3 051.97 USD
Worst trade:
-1 683.72 USD
Gross Profit:
103 023.03 USD (1 069 543 pips)
Gross Loss:
-62 357.25 USD (1 002 785 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (226.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18 214.82 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
27.50%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.49
Long Trades:
5 622 (51.81%)
Short Trades:
5 229 (48.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
3.75 USD
Average Profit:
15.05 USD
Average Loss:
-15.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-1 126.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 680.03 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
0.76%
Annual Forecast:
9.25%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 516.40 USD
Maximal:
6 265.39 USD (6.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.99% (6 216.81 USD)
By Equity:
3.34% (4 675.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD 2427
AUDCAD 1757
GBPCHF 1686
EURUSD 1541
GBPCAD 1255
EURCAD 531
EURGBP 491
AUDUSD 373
USDCAD 163
GBPAUD 159
NZDJPY 136
USDJPY 94
NZDCAD 66
EURCHF 60
AUDNZD 54
AUDCHF 50
EURNZD 5
CADJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD 4.8K
AUDCAD 4.1K
GBPCHF 2.1K
EURUSD 13K
GBPCAD 2.2K
EURCAD 12K
EURGBP 1.1K
AUDUSD 356
USDCAD 936
GBPAUD -948
NZDJPY 378
USDJPY 1.5K
NZDCAD 96
EURCHF -41
AUDNZD 106
AUDCHF 243
EURNZD -538
CADJPY 7
GBPUSD -1
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD -13K
AUDCAD 22K
GBPCHF -17K
EURUSD 7.1K
GBPCAD -46K
EURCAD 42K
EURGBP 14K
AUDUSD 9.4K
USDCAD 4.9K
GBPAUD 15K
NZDJPY 20K
USDJPY -13K
NZDCAD 6.7K
EURCHF 818
AUDNZD 7.3K
AUDCHF 7.3K
EURNZD -1K
CADJPY 1K
GBPUSD -46
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 051.97 USD
Worst trade: -1 684 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +226.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 126.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
Darwinex-Live
0.27 × 5065
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.42 × 19
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.72 × 176
TickmillUK-Live
1.00 × 6
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.12 × 433
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.59 × 22
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.67 × 6
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.32 × 19
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.42 × 36
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.47 × 276
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.67 × 6
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
4.14 × 7
Exness-MT5Real31
4.24 × 21
Binary.com-Server
5.22 × 9
13 more...
later
No reviews
2025.11.30 17:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.30 17:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.30 17:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.30 17:21
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 3.54% of days out of 367 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.30 16:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.30 16:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.30 16:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HAQEA
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
141K
USD
57
97%
10 851
63%
100%
1.65
3.75
USD
6%
1:200
