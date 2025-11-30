SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Serabi Solo
Handi Sri Subekti

Serabi Solo

Handi Sri Subekti
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -14%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
98
Profit Trades:
90 (91.83%)
Loss Trades:
8 (8.16%)
Best trade:
6.41 USD
Worst trade:
-14.19 USD
Gross Profit:
77.75 USD (9 807 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.21 USD (6 937 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
66 (51.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.35 USD (66)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
69.38%
Max deposit load:
613.91%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
52 (53.06%)
Short Trades:
46 (46.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.24 USD
Average Profit:
0.86 USD
Average Loss:
-6.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-38.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.77 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-14.15%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
45.70 USD (44.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
88.31% (45.70 USD)
By Equity:
94.31% (42.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 38
EURUSD 26
GBPUSD 25
USDCAD 7
XAUUSD 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 6
EURUSD -11
GBPUSD 18
USDCAD 6
XAUUSD 4
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 950
EURUSD -1.1K
GBPUSD 1.8K
USDCAD 833
XAUUSD 351
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.41 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 66
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 11
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 68
FXView-Live
0.00 × 8
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
AFCLive-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 28
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 348
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 330
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.02 × 50
Axiory-Live
0.04 × 138
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.05 × 285
FPMarkets-Live
0.05 × 320
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.05 × 647
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 77
Exness-MT5Real3
0.08 × 196
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.10 × 183
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.12 × 25
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.13 × 261
RoboForex-ECN
0.14 × 118
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.14 × 399
50 more...
High risk
No reviews
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 09:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 09:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 10:03
High current drawdown in 78% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 02:36
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 06:49
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.09 06:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 01:14
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.08 01:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 17:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.30 08:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Serabi Solo
30 USD per month
-14%
0
0
USD
15
USD
4
0%
98
91%
69%
1.43
0.24
USD
94%
1:500
Copy

