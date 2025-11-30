- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
98
Profit Trades:
90 (91.83%)
Loss Trades:
8 (8.16%)
Best trade:
6.41 USD
Worst trade:
-14.19 USD
Gross Profit:
77.75 USD (9 807 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.21 USD (6 937 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
66 (51.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.35 USD (66)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
69.38%
Max deposit load:
613.91%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
52 (53.06%)
Short Trades:
46 (46.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.24 USD
Average Profit:
0.86 USD
Average Loss:
-6.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-38.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.77 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-14.15%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
45.70 USD (44.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
88.31% (45.70 USD)
By Equity:
94.31% (42.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|38
|EURUSD
|26
|GBPUSD
|25
|USDCAD
|7
|XAUUSD
|2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|6
|EURUSD
|-11
|GBPUSD
|18
|USDCAD
|6
|XAUUSD
|4
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|950
|EURUSD
|-1.1K
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|USDCAD
|833
|XAUUSD
|351
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.41 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 66
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 11
|
XMGlobal-MT5 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 14
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 68
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
AFCLive-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 28
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 348
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 330
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.02 × 50
|
Axiory-Live
|0.04 × 138
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.05 × 285
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.05 × 320
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.05 × 647
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 77
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.08 × 196
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.10 × 183
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.12 × 25
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.13 × 261
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.14 × 118
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.14 × 399
