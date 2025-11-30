- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
153
Profit Trades:
126 (82.35%)
Loss Trades:
27 (17.65%)
Best trade:
8.92 USD
Worst trade:
-8.12 USD
Gross Profit:
146.15 USD (16 401 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34.89 USD (4 943 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (13.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.81 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
92.45%
Max deposit load:
1.57%
Latest trade:
28 minutes ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
13.70
Long Trades:
119 (77.78%)
Short Trades:
34 (22.22%)
Profit Factor:
4.19
Expected Payoff:
0.73 USD
Average Profit:
1.16 USD
Average Loss:
-1.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-5.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
8.12 USD (0.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.40% (8.12 USD)
By Equity:
2.36% (47.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|19
|EURUSD
|18
|NZDJPY
|13
|CHFJPY
|11
|GBPAUD
|11
|EURAUD
|9
|EURJPY
|9
|CADJPY
|8
|AUDCAD
|8
|GBPUSD
|8
|AUDJPY
|7
|AUDNZD
|6
|AUDUSD
|6
|USDCHF
|4
|EURCAD
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|GBPNZD
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|12
|EURUSD
|17
|NZDJPY
|13
|CHFJPY
|7
|GBPAUD
|9
|EURAUD
|6
|EURJPY
|6
|CADJPY
|5
|AUDCAD
|6
|GBPUSD
|11
|AUDJPY
|5
|AUDNZD
|4
|AUDUSD
|7
|USDCHF
|5
|EURCAD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPNZD
|1
|EURNZD
|-8
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|-2
|GBPCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|NZDJPY
|897
|CHFJPY
|1.1K
|GBPAUD
|149
|EURAUD
|982
|EURJPY
|901
|CADJPY
|820
|AUDCAD
|788
|GBPUSD
|518
|AUDJPY
|705
|AUDNZD
|206
|AUDUSD
|715
|USDCHF
|398
|EURCAD
|302
|AUDCHF
|168
|USDCAD
|301
|GBPNZD
|200
|EURNZD
|-1.2K
|NZDUSD
|100
|EURGBP
|-175
|GBPCAD
|99
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.92 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersDomainFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VARIANSE-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
AnzoCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 1
|
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 4
|
GKFX-Live-5
|0.00 × 1
|
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapital-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
RistonCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
JPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
GDMFX-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Headway-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Japan Live
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-Real5
|0.00 × 12
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 10
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
4
100%
153
82%
92%
4.18
0.73
USD
USD
2%
1:500