Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
47 (88.67%)
Loss Trades:
6 (11.32%)
Best trade:
100.60 USD
Worst trade:
-87.14 USD
Gross Profit:
798.01 USD (156 202 pips)
Gross Loss:
-212.58 USD (20 729 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (293.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
293.93 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
76.17%
Max deposit load:
11.23%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.72
Long Trades:
21 (39.62%)
Short Trades:
32 (60.38%)
Profit Factor:
3.75
Expected Payoff:
11.05 USD
Average Profit:
16.98 USD
Average Loss:
-35.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-87.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
13.80%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
87.14 USD (3.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.71% (87.14 USD)
By Equity:
8.54% (219.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|20
|USOIL
|12
|BTCUSD
|8
|XAGUSD
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|362
|USOIL
|49
|BTCUSD
|79
|XAGUSD
|110
|GBPUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|-37
|EURGBP
|2
|NZDUSD
|9
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|39K
|USOIL
|560
|BTCUSD
|96K
|XAGUSD
|314
|GBPUSD
|49
|USDCAD
|-643
|EURGBP
|16
|NZDUSD
|101
|USDCHF
|8
|AUDUSD
|36
|CHFJPY
|32
|EURJPY
|49
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +100.60 USD
Worst trade: -87 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +293.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
QETrade-REAL SERVER
|0.00 × 2
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|0.00 × 1
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
mForex-REAL
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 3
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 7
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 5
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 5
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
SwissquoteLtd-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Capital.com-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
ThreeTrader-Demo
|0.00 × 20
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 29
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 21
|
BCS-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
AM-Live2
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 12
|
XMTrading-Real 11
|0.00 × 10
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|0.00 × 18
More than 12 Years Trading Experience.
https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/110567627/a/t7grmnrfwx?sharer=trader
波段交易.
不采用马丁，网格等危险策略.
主要交易黄金，原油，BTC等，交易商Exness.
Major Trading Code：
XAUUSD
USOIL
BTCUSD
EURUSD
Exness 用户专享利润分成模式：
手机上下载“social trading”app,点击如下链接：
https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/110567627/a/t7grmnrfwx?sharer=trader
