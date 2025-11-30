SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Spruce EX
Kuan Kuan Fu

Spruce EX

Kuan Kuan Fu
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
Exness-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
47 (88.67%)
Loss Trades:
6 (11.32%)
Best trade:
100.60 USD
Worst trade:
-87.14 USD
Gross Profit:
798.01 USD (156 202 pips)
Gross Loss:
-212.58 USD (20 729 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (293.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
293.93 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
76.17%
Max deposit load:
11.23%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.72
Long Trades:
21 (39.62%)
Short Trades:
32 (60.38%)
Profit Factor:
3.75
Expected Payoff:
11.05 USD
Average Profit:
16.98 USD
Average Loss:
-35.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-87.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
13.80%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
87.14 USD (3.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.71% (87.14 USD)
By Equity:
8.54% (219.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
USOIL 12
BTCUSD 8
XAGUSD 3
GBPUSD 2
USDCAD 2
EURGBP 1
NZDUSD 1
USDCHF 1
AUDUSD 1
CHFJPY 1
EURJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 362
USOIL 49
BTCUSD 79
XAGUSD 110
GBPUSD 4
USDCAD -37
EURGBP 2
NZDUSD 9
USDCHF 1
AUDUSD 3
CHFJPY 2
EURJPY 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 39K
USOIL 560
BTCUSD 96K
XAGUSD 314
GBPUSD 49
USDCAD -643
EURGBP 16
NZDUSD 101
USDCHF 8
AUDUSD 36
CHFJPY 32
EURJPY 49
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +100.60 USD
Worst trade: -87 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +293.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

QETrade-REAL SERVER
0.00 × 2
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-2
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 4
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 3
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 5
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 5
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 5
SwissquoteLtd-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.00 × 1
Capital.com-Real
0.00 × 5
ThreeTrader-Demo
0.00 × 20
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 29
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 21
BCS-Real
0.00 × 7
AM-Live2
0.00 × 12
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 12
XMTrading-Real 11
0.00 × 10
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.00 × 18
435 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
More than 12 Years Trading Experience.

波段交易.

不采用马丁，网格等危险策略.

主要交易黄金，原油，BTC等，交易商Exness.

Major Trading Code：

XAUUSD 

USOIL

BTCUSD

EURUSD


Exness 用户专享利润分成模式：

手机上下载“social trading”app,点击如下链接：

https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/110567627/a/t7grmnrfwx?sharer=trader

No reviews
2025.12.12 14:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.30 03:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Spruce EX
30 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
2.6K
USD
7
0%
53
88%
76%
3.75
11.05
USD
9%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.