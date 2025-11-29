- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 238
Profit Trades:
686 (55.41%)
Loss Trades:
552 (44.59%)
Best trade:
53.81 USD
Worst trade:
-209.52 USD
Gross Profit:
5 604.54 USD (536 814 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 822.35 USD (364 414 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (159.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
201.43 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.80%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
361
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.52
Long Trades:
955 (77.14%)
Short Trades:
283 (22.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
1.44 USD
Average Profit:
8.17 USD
Average Loss:
-6.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-51.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-304.59 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
16.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.72 USD
Maximal:
322.83 USD (8.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.10% (322.83 USD)
By Equity:
19.47% (1 515.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1238
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|173K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +53.81 USD
Worst trade: -210 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +159.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
这是一个手工中高频策略，通过对冲控制回撤风险，通常只做黄金，1000美金就可以做，最大净值回撤通常不超过200美金，每天利润50-200美金。如果用1000美金，一个月就可以翻翻。如果要跟单，可以固定比例，1000美金按0.01.因为有对冲锁单，所以回撤风险不大，几乎不可能出现大亏，除非非常大幅度的滑点。要求跟单账户点差不要太大，滑点不要太大。1000美金以上。历史记录中亏损较大的实际上是利用盈利单对冲形成的，整体并没有亏损。持仓中浮亏主要是盈利单已经出来了，所以余额较多，但整体风险很小，净值回撤很小。
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
39%
0
0
USD
USD
7.8K
USD
USD
5
0%
1 238
55%
100%
1.46
1.44
USD
USD
19%
1:500