The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live11 1.29 × 28 TradeMaxGlobal-Live12 1.51 × 51 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor