Qingying Hao

Ghost01

Qingying Hao
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 39%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 238
Profit Trades:
686 (55.41%)
Loss Trades:
552 (44.59%)
Best trade:
53.81 USD
Worst trade:
-209.52 USD
Gross Profit:
5 604.54 USD (536 814 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 822.35 USD (364 414 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (159.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
201.43 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.80%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
361
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.52
Long Trades:
955 (77.14%)
Short Trades:
283 (22.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
1.44 USD
Average Profit:
8.17 USD
Average Loss:
-6.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-51.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-304.59 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
16.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.72 USD
Maximal:
322.83 USD (8.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.10% (322.83 USD)
By Equity:
19.47% (1 515.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1238
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 173K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +53.81 USD
Worst trade: -210 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +159.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live11
1.29 × 28
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.51 × 51
这是一个手工中高频策略，通过对冲控制回撤风险，通常只做黄金，1000美金就可以做，最大净值回撤通常不超过200美金，每天利润50-200美金。如果用1000美金，一个月就可以翻翻。如果要跟单，可以固定比例，1000美金按0.01.因为有对冲锁单，所以回撤风险不大，几乎不可能出现大亏，除非非常大幅度的滑点。要求跟单账户点差不要太大，滑点不要太大。1000美金以上。历史记录中亏损较大的实际上是利用盈利单对冲形成的，整体并没有亏损。持仓中浮亏主要是盈利单已经出来了，所以余额较多，但整体风险很小，净值回撤很小。
No reviews
2025.12.11 13:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 16:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.29 15:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.29 15:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
