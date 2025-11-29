The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live06" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real28 0.00 × 1 DBGMarkets-Live 3.57 × 21 xChief-DirectFX 6.30 × 30 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor