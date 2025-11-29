SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AlphaQuant Gold V1
Ji Xiang Deng

AlphaQuant Gold V1

Ji Xiang Deng
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
ECMarkets-Live06
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
364
Profit Trades:
312 (85.71%)
Loss Trades:
52 (14.29%)
Best trade:
152.07 USD
Worst trade:
-598.55 USD
Gross Profit:
4 479.89 USD (242 252 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 245.07 USD (194 916 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (581.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
604.66 USD (38)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.87%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.06
Long Trades:
303 (83.24%)
Short Trades:
61 (16.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
3.39 USD
Average Profit:
14.36 USD
Average Loss:
-62.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-423.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-598.55 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.99%
Annual Forecast:
36.23%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
598.55 USD (8.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.56% (588.27 USD)
By Equity:
5.83% (618.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 364
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 47K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +152.07 USD
Worst trade: -599 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 38
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +581.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -423.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live06" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real28
0.00 × 1
DBGMarkets-Live
3.57 × 21
xChief-DirectFX
6.30 × 30
No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.