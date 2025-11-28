SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Signals
Joseph Derek Russell Smith

Signals

Joseph Derek Russell Smith
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 35%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
650
Profit Trades:
354 (54.46%)
Loss Trades:
296 (45.54%)
Best trade:
1 104.63 AUD
Worst trade:
-520.11 AUD
Gross Profit:
31 766.77 AUD (278 540 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23 976.82 AUD (188 168 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 053.41 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 030.26 AUD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
84.56%
Max deposit load:
97.60%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
212
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.90
Long Trades:
369 (56.77%)
Short Trades:
281 (43.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
11.98 AUD
Average Profit:
89.74 AUD
Average Loss:
-81.00 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-1 895.02 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 115.72 AUD (10)
Monthly growth:
35.46%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
207.44 AUD
Maximal:
4 097.28 AUD (14.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.38% (4 097.28 AUD)
By Equity:
12.67% (2 840.83 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.a 628
EURUSD.a 5
USDJPY.a 4
USDCAD.a 3
NAS100.a 3
GBPUSD.a 2
EURGBP.a 2
XAUUSD-F.a 1
GBPJPY.a 1
NZDUSD.a 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.a 6.3K
EURUSD.a 81
USDJPY.a -33
USDCAD.a -1
NAS100.a -126
GBPUSD.a -17
EURGBP.a -41
XAUUSD-F.a -53
GBPJPY.a -6
NZDUSD.a -137
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.a 94K
EURUSD.a 400
USDJPY.a -77
USDCAD.a -33
NAS100.a -2.8K
GBPUSD.a -32
EURGBP.a -177
XAUUSD-F.a -465
GBPJPY.a -118
NZDUSD.a -294
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 104.63 AUD
Worst trade: -520 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 053.41 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 895.02 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.09 17:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 03:52
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 11:18
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 11:18
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 11:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 11:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Signals
100 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
30K
AUD
4
87%
650
54%
85%
1.32
11.98
AUD
13%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.