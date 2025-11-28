- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
650
Profit Trades:
354 (54.46%)
Loss Trades:
296 (45.54%)
Best trade:
1 104.63 AUD
Worst trade:
-520.11 AUD
Gross Profit:
31 766.77 AUD (278 540 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23 976.82 AUD (188 168 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 053.41 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 030.26 AUD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
84.56%
Max deposit load:
97.60%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
212
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.90
Long Trades:
369 (56.77%)
Short Trades:
281 (43.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
11.98 AUD
Average Profit:
89.74 AUD
Average Loss:
-81.00 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-1 895.02 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 115.72 AUD (10)
Monthly growth:
35.46%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
207.44 AUD
Maximal:
4 097.28 AUD (14.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.38% (4 097.28 AUD)
By Equity:
12.67% (2 840.83 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.a
|628
|EURUSD.a
|5
|USDJPY.a
|4
|USDCAD.a
|3
|NAS100.a
|3
|GBPUSD.a
|2
|EURGBP.a
|2
|XAUUSD-F.a
|1
|GBPJPY.a
|1
|NZDUSD.a
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.a
|6.3K
|EURUSD.a
|81
|USDJPY.a
|-33
|USDCAD.a
|-1
|NAS100.a
|-126
|GBPUSD.a
|-17
|EURGBP.a
|-41
|XAUUSD-F.a
|-53
|GBPJPY.a
|-6
|NZDUSD.a
|-137
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.a
|94K
|EURUSD.a
|400
|USDJPY.a
|-77
|USDCAD.a
|-33
|NAS100.a
|-2.8K
|GBPUSD.a
|-32
|EURGBP.a
|-177
|XAUUSD-F.a
|-465
|GBPJPY.a
|-118
|NZDUSD.a
|-294
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
USD
30K
AUD
AUD
4
87%
650
54%
85%
1.32
11.98
AUD
AUD
13%
1:30