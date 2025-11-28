SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / The Moon Ladder
Pawel Parys

The Moon Ladder

Pawel Parys
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 11%
OANDATMS-MT5
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
42 (97.67%)
Loss Trades:
1 (2.33%)
Best trade:
130.13 PLN
Worst trade:
-15.49 PLN
Gross Profit:
1 753.17 PLN (2 514 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.49 PLN (592 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (1 349.77 PLN)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 349.77 PLN (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.27
Trading activity:
92.28%
Max deposit load:
25.74%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
112.18
Long Trades:
35 (81.40%)
Short Trades:
8 (18.60%)
Profit Factor:
113.18
Expected Payoff:
40.41 PLN
Average Profit:
41.74 PLN
Average Loss:
-15.49 PLN
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-15.49 PLN)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.49 PLN (1)
Monthly growth:
10.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 PLN
Maximal:
15.49 PLN (0.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.14% (15.49 PLN)
By Equity:
3.76% (1 191.22 PLN)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD.pro 29
USDCAD.pro 5
EURPLN.pro 4
GOLD.pro 2
CADJPY.pro 1
EURGBP.pro 1
EURUSD.pro 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD.pro 399
USDCAD.pro 63
EURPLN.pro 42
GOLD.pro 2
CADJPY.pro 1
EURGBP.pro 9
EURUSD.pro 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD.pro 1.3K
USDCAD.pro 380
EURPLN.pro 91
GOLD.pro 37
CADJPY.pro 84
EURGBP.pro 43
EURUSD.pro 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +130.13 PLN
Worst trade: -15 PLN
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 349.77 PLN
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.49 PLN

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDATMS-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Fully automatic multi-pair trading signal managed by my The Moon Ladder EA.


No reviews
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 09:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 09:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
The Moon Ladder
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
32K
PLN
5
100%
43
97%
92%
113.18
40.41
PLN
4%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.