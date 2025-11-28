- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
42 (97.67%)
Loss Trades:
1 (2.33%)
Best trade:
130.13 PLN
Worst trade:
-15.49 PLN
Gross Profit:
1 753.17 PLN (2 514 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.49 PLN (592 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (1 349.77 PLN)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 349.77 PLN (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.27
Trading activity:
92.28%
Max deposit load:
25.74%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
112.18
Long Trades:
35 (81.40%)
Short Trades:
8 (18.60%)
Profit Factor:
113.18
Expected Payoff:
40.41 PLN
Average Profit:
41.74 PLN
Average Loss:
-15.49 PLN
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-15.49 PLN)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.49 PLN (1)
Monthly growth:
10.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 PLN
Maximal:
15.49 PLN (0.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.14% (15.49 PLN)
By Equity:
3.76% (1 191.22 PLN)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.pro
|29
|USDCAD.pro
|5
|EURPLN.pro
|4
|GOLD.pro
|2
|CADJPY.pro
|1
|EURGBP.pro
|1
|EURUSD.pro
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD.pro
|399
|USDCAD.pro
|63
|EURPLN.pro
|42
|GOLD.pro
|2
|CADJPY.pro
|1
|EURGBP.pro
|9
|EURUSD.pro
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD.pro
|1.3K
|USDCAD.pro
|380
|EURPLN.pro
|91
|GOLD.pro
|37
|CADJPY.pro
|84
|EURGBP.pro
|43
|EURUSD.pro
|0
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDATMS-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Fully automatic multi-pair trading signal managed by my The Moon Ladder EA.
