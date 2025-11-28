- Growth
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics.
Trades:
350
Profit Trades:
193 (55.14%)
Loss Trades:
157 (44.86%)
Best trade:
144.60 USD
Worst trade:
-93.95 USD
Gross Profit:
4 843.71 USD (178 075 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 851.02 USD (82 213 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (272.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
591.45 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
32.37%
Max deposit load:
10.42%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
16.66
Long Trades:
160 (45.71%)
Short Trades:
190 (54.29%)
Profit Factor:
2.62
Expected Payoff:
8.55 USD
Average Profit:
25.10 USD
Average Loss:
-11.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-103.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-153.90 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
293.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.70 USD
Maximal:
179.60 USD (18.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.15% (179.60 USD)
By Equity:
10.38% (286.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|350
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|96K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Best trade: +144.60 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +272.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -103.58 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.24 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.68 × 491
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|2.06 × 72
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.23 × 35
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|3.15 × 821
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|3.44 × 34
|
RoboForex-Pro
|3.67 × 9
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|4.39 × 97
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|7.53 × 55
|
XMGlobal-Real 24
|14.50 × 2
Indo
