SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / DhasCartell
Henricus Dian Yudha

DhasCartell

Henricus Dian Yudha
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 777 USD per month
growth since 2025 146%
RoboForex-Pro-5
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
350
Profit Trades:
193 (55.14%)
Loss Trades:
157 (44.86%)
Best trade:
144.60 USD
Worst trade:
-93.95 USD
Gross Profit:
4 843.71 USD (178 075 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 851.02 USD (82 213 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (272.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
591.45 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
32.37%
Max deposit load:
10.42%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
16.66
Long Trades:
160 (45.71%)
Short Trades:
190 (54.29%)
Profit Factor:
2.62
Expected Payoff:
8.55 USD
Average Profit:
25.10 USD
Average Loss:
-11.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-103.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-153.90 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
293.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.70 USD
Maximal:
179.60 USD (18.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.15% (179.60 USD)
By Equity:
10.38% (286.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 350
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 96K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +144.60 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +272.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -103.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.24 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.68 × 491
RoboForex-Pro-4
2.06 × 72
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.23 × 35
RoboForex-Pro-5
3.15 × 821
FusionMarkets-Live 2
3.44 × 34
RoboForex-Pro
3.67 × 9
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
4.39 × 97
Alpari-Pro.ECN
7.53 × 55
XMGlobal-Real 24
14.50 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Indo
No reviews
2025.12.10 09:28
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 08:25
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.09 10:53
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 08:03
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 08:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 07:03
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 07:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 06:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 05:56
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 05:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 02:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 02:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DhasCartell
777 USD per month
146%
0
0
USD
3.3K
USD
7
0%
350
55%
32%
2.61
8.55
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.