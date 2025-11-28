SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / CarlinhosMaratonistaFPMarkts7601
Maria Eduarda Campanha De Rezende

CarlinhosMaratonistaFPMarkts7601

Maria Eduarda Campanha De Rezende
0 reviews
Reliability
107 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 238%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 065
Profit Trades:
1 754 (84.93%)
Loss Trades:
311 (15.06%)
Best trade:
44.28 USD
Worst trade:
-130.24 USD
Gross Profit:
4 181.24 USD (3 779 615 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 029.20 USD (286 815 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (48.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
160.09 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.50%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
1 190 (57.63%)
Short Trades:
875 (42.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
0.56 USD
Average Profit:
2.38 USD
Average Loss:
-9.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-370.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-370.65 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
23.02%
Annual Forecast:
279.32%
Algo trading:
65%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 766.62 USD (59.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.66% (1 766.62 USD)
By Equity:
18.83% (252.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 763
GBPUSD 575
NZDCAD 370
AUDJPY 217
AUDCHF 82
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1K
GBPUSD 808
NZDCAD 231
AUDJPY 74
AUDCHF 82
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 63K
GBPUSD 74K
NZDCAD 33K
AUDJPY 14K
AUDCHF 5.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +44.28 USD
Worst trade: -130 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -370.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.62 × 66
GoMarkets-Live
1.17 × 12
Exness-MT5Real3
2.77 × 13
Exness-MT5Real
3.40 × 196
FBSTradestone-Real
5.75 × 24
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.67 × 3
FPMarketsSC-Live
7.00 × 17
AlfaForexRU-Real
7.08 × 13
RoboForex-ECN
21.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.11.28 00:34
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CarlinhosMaratonistaFPMarkts7601
30 USD per month
238%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
107
65%
2 065
84%
100%
1.38
0.56
USD
64%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.