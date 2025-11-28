SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Pearl329
Ervan Firmansyah

Pearl329

Ervan Firmansyah
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -27%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
32 (69.56%)
Loss Trades:
14 (30.43%)
Best trade:
43.68 USD
Worst trade:
-89.03 USD
Gross Profit:
266.70 USD (18 833 pips)
Gross Loss:
-530.97 USD (31 171 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (40.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
82.03 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.17
Trading activity:
36.00%
Max deposit load:
5.62%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.72
Long Trades:
37 (80.43%)
Short Trades:
9 (19.57%)
Profit Factor:
0.50
Expected Payoff:
-5.75 USD
Average Profit:
8.33 USD
Average Loss:
-37.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-366.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-366.56 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-27.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
336.39 USD
Maximal:
369.44 USD (36.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.83% (369.44 USD)
By Equity:
8.07% (80.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -256
GBPUSD -10
CADJPY 0
USDCHF 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -12K
GBPUSD -347
CADJPY 18
USDCHF 29
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +43.68 USD
Worst trade: -89 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -366.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 3
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
GrandCapital-Server
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Tusar-Main
0.00 × 2
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
Finotec-Live Server
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
286 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Dynamic XAUUSD Trading: Capturing Daily & Weekly Gold Moves

Get timely and powerful trading signals for XAUUSD (Gold). We actively combine two powerful timeframes to capture profit:

  1. Intraday: Quick, high-impact signals to capitalize on Gold's volatile daily movements.

  2. 4H: Structured setups designed to ride key breakouts and reversals for weekly gains.

Every signal comes with clear Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels, ensuring transparency and accountability in managing Gold’s inherent risk.

If you trade XAUUSD, this channel is for you. Maximize your potential with our dynamic signals.


No reviews
2025.12.11 09:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 17:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 00:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pearl329
30 USD per month
-27%
0
0
USD
1
USD
4
0%
46
69%
36%
0.50
-5.75
USD
37%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.