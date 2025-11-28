- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|42
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-256
|GBPUSD
|-10
|CADJPY
|0
|USDCHF
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|GBPUSD
|-347
|CADJPY
|18
|USDCHF
|29
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Tusar-Main
|0.00 × 2
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Finotec-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
Dynamic XAUUSD Trading: Capturing Daily & Weekly Gold Moves
Get timely and powerful trading signals for XAUUSD (Gold). We actively combine two powerful timeframes to capture profit:
-
Intraday: Quick, high-impact signals to capitalize on Gold's volatile daily movements.
-
4H: Structured setups designed to ride key breakouts and reversals for weekly gains.
Every signal comes with clear Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels, ensuring transparency and accountability in managing Gold’s inherent risk.
If you trade XAUUSD, this channel is for you. Maximize your potential with our dynamic signals.
