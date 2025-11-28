SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Pearl329
Ervan Firmansyah

Pearl329

Ervan Firmansyah
0 comentarios
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -27%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
46
Transacciones Rentables:
32 (69.56%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
14 (30.43%)
Mejor transacción:
43.68 USD
Peor transacción:
-89.03 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
266.70 USD (18 833 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-530.97 USD (31 171 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (40.79 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
82.03 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.17
Actividad comercial:
36.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.62%
Último trade:
5 días
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.72
Transacciones Largas:
37 (80.43%)
Transacciones Cortas:
9 (19.57%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.50
Beneficio Esperado:
-5.75 USD
Beneficio medio:
8.33 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-37.93 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-366.56 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-366.56 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
-27.24%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
336.39 USD
Máxima:
369.44 USD (36.83%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
36.83% (369.44 USD)
De fondos:
8.07% (80.71 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -256
GBPUSD -10
CADJPY 0
USDCHF 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -12K
GBPUSD -347
CADJPY 18
USDCHF 29
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +43.68 USD
Peor transacción: -89 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +40.79 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -366.56 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 3
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
GrandCapital-Server
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Tusar-Main
0.00 × 2
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
Finotec-Live Server
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
otros 286...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Dynamic XAUUSD Trading: Capturing Daily & Weekly Gold Moves

Get timely and powerful trading signals for XAUUSD (Gold). We actively combine two powerful timeframes to capture profit:

  1. Intraday: Quick, high-impact signals to capitalize on Gold's volatile daily movements.

  2. 4H: Structured setups designed to ride key breakouts and reversals for weekly gains.

Every signal comes with clear Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels, ensuring transparency and accountability in managing Gold’s inherent risk.

If you trade XAUUSD, this channel is for you. Maximize your potential with our dynamic signals.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.11 09:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 17:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 00:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Pearl329
30 USD al mes
-27%
0
0
USD
1
USD
4
0%
46
69%
36%
0.50
-5.75
USD
37%
1:200
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.