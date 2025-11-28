- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|42
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|-256
|GBPUSD
|-10
|CADJPY
|0
|USDCHF
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|GBPUSD
|-347
|CADJPY
|18
|USDCHF
|29
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Tusar-Main
|0.00 × 2
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Finotec-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
Dynamic XAUUSD Trading: Capturing Daily & Weekly Gold Moves
Get timely and powerful trading signals for XAUUSD (Gold). We actively combine two powerful timeframes to capture profit:
-
Intraday: Quick, high-impact signals to capitalize on Gold's volatile daily movements.
-
4H: Structured setups designed to ride key breakouts and reversals for weekly gains.
Every signal comes with clear Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels, ensuring transparency and accountability in managing Gold’s inherent risk.
If you trade XAUUSD, this channel is for you. Maximize your potential with our dynamic signals.
