- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|42
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-256
|GBPUSD
|-10
|CADJPY
|0
|USDCHF
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|GBPUSD
|-347
|CADJPY
|18
|USDCHF
|29
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Dynamic XAUUSD Trading: Capturing Daily & Weekly Gold Moves
Get timely and powerful trading signals for XAUUSD (Gold). We actively combine two powerful timeframes to capture profit:
-
Intraday: Quick, high-impact signals to capitalize on Gold's volatile daily movements.
-
4H: Structured setups designed to ride key breakouts and reversals for weekly gains.
Every signal comes with clear Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels, ensuring transparency and accountability in managing Gold’s inherent risk.
If you trade XAUUSD, this channel is for you. Maximize your potential with our dynamic signals.
