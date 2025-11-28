SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Pearl329
Ervan Firmansyah

Pearl329

Ervan Firmansyah
0 Bewertungen
4 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -27%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
46
Gewinntrades:
32 (69.56%)
Verlusttrades:
14 (30.43%)
Bester Trade:
43.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-89.03 USD
Bruttoprofit:
266.70 USD (18 833 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-530.97 USD (31 171 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (40.79 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
82.03 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.17
Trading-Aktivität:
36.00%
Max deposit load:
5.62%
Letzter Trade:
8 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.72
Long-Positionen:
37 (80.43%)
Short-Positionen:
9 (19.57%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.50
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-5.75 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
8.33 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-37.93 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-366.56 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-366.56 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-27.24%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
336.39 USD
Maximaler:
369.44 USD (36.83%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
36.83% (369.44 USD)
Kapital:
8.07% (80.71 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -256
GBPUSD -10
CADJPY 0
USDCHF 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -12K
GBPUSD -347
CADJPY 18
USDCHF 29
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +43.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -89 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +40.79 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -366.56 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 3
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
GrandCapital-Server
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Tusar-Main
0.00 × 2
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
Finotec-Live Server
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
noch 286 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Dynamic XAUUSD Trading: Capturing Daily & Weekly Gold Moves

Get timely and powerful trading signals for XAUUSD (Gold). We actively combine two powerful timeframes to capture profit:

  1. Intraday: Quick, high-impact signals to capitalize on Gold's volatile daily movements.

  2. 4H: Structured setups designed to ride key breakouts and reversals for weekly gains.

Every signal comes with clear Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels, ensuring transparency and accountability in managing Gold’s inherent risk.

If you trade XAUUSD, this channel is for you. Maximize your potential with our dynamic signals.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.28 03:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 09:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 17:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 00:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Pearl329
30 USD pro Monat
-27%
0
0
USD
1
USD
4
0%
46
69%
36%
0.50
-5.75
USD
37%
1:200
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.