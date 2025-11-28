SinaisSeções
Ervan Firmansyah

Pearl329

Ervan Firmansyah
0 comentários
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -27%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
46
Negociações com lucro:
32 (69.56%)
Negociações com perda:
14 (30.43%)
Melhor negociação:
43.68 USD
Pior negociação:
-89.03 USD
Lucro bruto:
266.70 USD (18 833 pips)
Perda bruta:
-530.97 USD (31 171 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (40.79 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
82.03 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.17
Atividade de negociação:
36.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
5.62%
Último negócio:
6 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
12
Tempo médio de espera:
5 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.72
Negociações longas:
37 (80.43%)
Negociações curtas:
9 (19.57%)
Fator de lucro:
0.50
Valor esperado:
-5.75 USD
Lucro médio:
8.33 USD
Perda média:
-37.93 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-366.56 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-366.56 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
-27.24%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
336.39 USD
Máximo:
369.44 USD (36.83%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
36.83% (369.44 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
8.07% (80.71 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD -256
GBPUSD -10
CADJPY 0
USDCHF 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD -12K
GBPUSD -347
CADJPY 18
USDCHF 29
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +43.68 USD
Pior negociação: -89 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +40.79 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -366.56 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 3
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
GrandCapital-Server
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Tusar-Main
0.00 × 2
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
Finotec-Live Server
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
286 mais ...
Dynamic XAUUSD Trading: Capturing Daily & Weekly Gold Moves

Get timely and powerful trading signals for XAUUSD (Gold). We actively combine two powerful timeframes to capture profit:

  1. Intraday: Quick, high-impact signals to capitalize on Gold's volatile daily movements.

  2. 4H: Structured setups designed to ride key breakouts and reversals for weekly gains.

Every signal comes with clear Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels, ensuring transparency and accountability in managing Gold’s inherent risk.

If you trade XAUUSD, this channel is for you. Maximize your potential with our dynamic signals.


Sem comentários
2025.12.11 09:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 17:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 00:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Pearl329
30 USD por mês
-27%
0
0
USD
1
USD
4
0%
46
69%
36%
0.50
-5.75
USD
37%
1:200
