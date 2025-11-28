- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|42
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|-256
|GBPUSD
|-10
|CADJPY
|0
|USDCHF
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|GBPUSD
|-347
|CADJPY
|18
|USDCHF
|29
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Tusar-Main
|0.00 × 2
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Finotec-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
Dynamic XAUUSD Trading: Capturing Daily & Weekly Gold Moves
Get timely and powerful trading signals for XAUUSD (Gold). We actively combine two powerful timeframes to capture profit:
-
Intraday: Quick, high-impact signals to capitalize on Gold's volatile daily movements.
-
4H: Structured setups designed to ride key breakouts and reversals for weekly gains.
Every signal comes with clear Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels, ensuring transparency and accountability in managing Gold’s inherent risk.
If you trade XAUUSD, this channel is for you. Maximize your potential with our dynamic signals.
