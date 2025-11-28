SignauxSections
Ervan Firmansyah

Pearl329

Ervan Firmansyah
0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -11%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
4 (50.00%)
Perte trades:
4 (50.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
43.68 USD
Pire transaction:
-89.03 USD
Bénéfice brut:
82.25 USD (8 299 pips)
Perte brute:
-189.00 USD (14 383 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (82.03 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
82.03 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.31
Activité de trading:
57.09%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.37%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
17 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.76
Longs trades:
6 (75.00%)
Courts trades:
2 (25.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.44
Rendement attendu:
-13.34 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
20.56 USD
Perte moyenne:
-47.25 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-136.92 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-136.92 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-11.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
106.75 USD
Maximal:
139.80 USD (13.94%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.94% (139.80 USD)
Par fonds propres:
8.07% (80.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -107
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -6.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +43.68 USD
Pire transaction: -89 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +82.03 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -136.92 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
194 plus...
Dynamic XAUUSD Trading: Capturing Daily & Weekly Gold Moves

Get timely and powerful trading signals for XAUUSD (Gold). We actively combine two powerful timeframes to capture profit:

  1. Intraday: Quick, high-impact signals to capitalize on Gold's volatile daily movements.

  2. 4H: Structured setups designed to ride key breakouts and reversals for weekly gains.

Every signal comes with clear Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels, ensuring transparency and accountability in managing Gold’s inherent risk.

If you trade XAUUSD, this channel is for you. Maximize your potential with our dynamic signals.


Aucun avis
2025.12.02 17:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 00:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Pearl329
30 USD par mois
-11%
0
0
USD
863
USD
2
0%
8
50%
57%
0.43
-13.34
USD
14%
1:200
