Ervan Firmansyah

Pearl329

Ervan Firmansyah
0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -11%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 (50.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (50.00%)
En iyi işlem:
43.68 USD
En kötü işlem:
-89.03 USD
Brüt kâr:
82.25 USD (8 299 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-189.00 USD (14 383 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (82.03 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
82.03 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.31
Alım-satım etkinliği:
57.09%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.37%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
17 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.76
Alış işlemleri:
6 (75.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (25.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.44
Beklenen getiri:
-13.34 USD
Ortalama kâr:
20.56 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-47.25 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-136.92 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-136.92 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
-11.01%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
106.75 USD
Maksimum:
139.80 USD (13.94%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
13.94% (139.80 USD)
Varlığa göre:
8.07% (80.71 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -107
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -6.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +43.68 USD
En kötü işlem: -89 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +82.03 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -136.92 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

194 daha fazla...
Dynamic XAUUSD Trading: Capturing Daily & Weekly Gold Moves

Get timely and powerful trading signals for XAUUSD (Gold). We actively combine two powerful timeframes to capture profit:

  1. Intraday: Quick, high-impact signals to capitalize on Gold's volatile daily movements.

  2. 4H: Structured setups designed to ride key breakouts and reversals for weekly gains.

Every signal comes with clear Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels, ensuring transparency and accountability in managing Gold’s inherent risk.

If you trade XAUUSD, this channel is for you. Maximize your potential with our dynamic signals.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.02 17:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 00:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
