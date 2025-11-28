SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Pearl329
Ervan Firmansyah

Pearl329

Ervan Firmansyah
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -11%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
4 (50.00%)
Loss Trade:
4 (50.00%)
Best Trade:
43.68 USD
Worst Trade:
-89.03 USD
Profitto lordo:
82.25 USD (8 299 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-189.00 USD (14 383 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (82.03 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
82.03 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.31
Attività di trading:
57.09%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.37%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
17 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.76
Long Trade:
6 (75.00%)
Short Trade:
2 (25.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.44
Profitto previsto:
-13.34 USD
Profitto medio:
20.56 USD
Perdita media:
-47.25 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-136.92 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-136.92 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-11.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
106.75 USD
Massimale:
139.80 USD (13.94%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.94% (139.80 USD)
Per equità:
8.07% (80.71 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -107
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -6.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +43.68 USD
Worst Trade: -89 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +82.03 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -136.92 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Dynamic XAUUSD Trading: Capturing Daily & Weekly Gold Moves

Get timely and powerful trading signals for XAUUSD (Gold). We actively combine two powerful timeframes to capture profit:

  1. Intraday: Quick, high-impact signals to capitalize on Gold's volatile daily movements.

  2. 4H: Structured setups designed to ride key breakouts and reversals for weekly gains.

Every signal comes with clear Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels, ensuring transparency and accountability in managing Gold’s inherent risk.

If you trade XAUUSD, this channel is for you. Maximize your potential with our dynamic signals.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.02 17:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 00:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
