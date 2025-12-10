SignalsSections
Marc Jean Maurice Bernard Migneaux

Kaerdel17

Marc Jean Maurice Bernard Migneaux
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
94
Profit Trades:
64 (68.08%)
Loss Trades:
30 (31.91%)
Best trade:
42.19 EUR
Worst trade:
-117.58 EUR
Gross Profit:
523.64 EUR (1 323 055 pips)
Gross Loss:
-610.23 EUR (31 126 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (104.45 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
106.48 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
18.22%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.25
Long Trades:
49 (52.13%)
Short Trades:
45 (47.87%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-0.92 EUR
Average Profit:
8.18 EUR
Average Loss:
-20.34 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-333.20 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-333.20 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
-1.15%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
100.44 EUR
Maximal:
340.56 EUR (10.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.18% (340.56 EUR)
By Equity:
15.47% (727.94 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 12
GBPCAD 11
NZDCAD 11
EURUSD 10
BTCUSD 8
AUDCAD 8
EURSGD 7
USDCAD 5
EURJPY 5
EURCAD 4
AUDNZD 3
USDCNH 2
GBPAUD 1
XAGUSD 1
GBPCHF 1
EURAUD 1
AUDCHF 1
AUDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
XAUUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD -103
GBPCAD -170
NZDCAD 53
EURUSD 16
BTCUSD 156
AUDCAD 41
EURSGD -22
USDCAD -140
EURJPY 20
EURCAD -7
AUDNZD 14
USDCNH 1
GBPAUD 4
XAGUSD 48
GBPCHF 3
EURAUD 0
AUDCHF 4
AUDJPY 4
GBPUSD 19
XAUUSD -39
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD -2.6K
GBPCAD -330
NZDCAD 1.2K
EURUSD 185
BTCUSD 1.3M
AUDCAD 505
EURSGD 38
USDCAD -5K
EURJPY 2K
EURCAD 320
AUDNZD 697
USDCNH -112
GBPAUD 554
XAGUSD 990
GBPCHF 288
EURAUD 17
AUDCHF 153
AUDJPY 338
GBPUSD 46
XAUUSD -501
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.19 EUR
Worst trade: -118 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.45 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -333.20 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GOMarketsMU-Real 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real18
0.32 × 819
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
1.50 × 2
Pensez a adapter le niveau de copie par rapports aux risques que vous acceptez de prendre.

Multi paires. pas de martingale. Principalement trading manuel

No reviews
2025.12.17 15:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 00:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 14:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 23:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 23:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 23:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
