- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
94
Profit Trades:
64 (68.08%)
Loss Trades:
30 (31.91%)
Best trade:
42.19 EUR
Worst trade:
-117.58 EUR
Gross Profit:
523.64 EUR (1 323 055 pips)
Gross Loss:
-610.23 EUR (31 126 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (104.45 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
106.48 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
18.22%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.25
Long Trades:
49 (52.13%)
Short Trades:
45 (47.87%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-0.92 EUR
Average Profit:
8.18 EUR
Average Loss:
-20.34 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-333.20 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-333.20 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
-1.15%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
100.44 EUR
Maximal:
340.56 EUR (10.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.18% (340.56 EUR)
By Equity:
15.47% (727.94 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|12
|GBPCAD
|11
|NZDCAD
|11
|EURUSD
|10
|BTCUSD
|8
|AUDCAD
|8
|EURSGD
|7
|USDCAD
|5
|EURJPY
|5
|EURCAD
|4
|AUDNZD
|3
|USDCNH
|2
|GBPAUD
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|-103
|GBPCAD
|-170
|NZDCAD
|53
|EURUSD
|16
|BTCUSD
|156
|AUDCAD
|41
|EURSGD
|-22
|USDCAD
|-140
|EURJPY
|20
|EURCAD
|-7
|AUDNZD
|14
|USDCNH
|1
|GBPAUD
|4
|XAGUSD
|48
|GBPCHF
|3
|EURAUD
|0
|AUDCHF
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|GBPUSD
|19
|XAUUSD
|-39
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|-2.6K
|GBPCAD
|-330
|NZDCAD
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|185
|BTCUSD
|1.3M
|AUDCAD
|505
|EURSGD
|38
|USDCAD
|-5K
|EURJPY
|2K
|EURCAD
|320
|AUDNZD
|697
|USDCNH
|-112
|GBPAUD
|554
|XAGUSD
|990
|GBPCHF
|288
|EURAUD
|17
|AUDCHF
|153
|AUDJPY
|338
|GBPUSD
|46
|XAUUSD
|-501
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +42.19 EUR
Worst trade: -118 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.45 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -333.20 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GOMarketsMU-Real 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Pensez a adapter le niveau de copie par rapports aux risques que vous acceptez de prendre.
Multi paires. pas de martingale. Principalement trading manuel
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
4.4K
EUR
EUR
4
79%
94
68%
100%
0.85
-0.92
EUR
EUR
15%
1:500