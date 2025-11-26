SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FuYue 6
Yi Yang

FuYue 6

Yi Yang
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1800 USD per month
growth since 2025 -20%
DPrimeVU-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 519
Profit Trades:
612 (40.28%)
Loss Trades:
907 (59.71%)
Best trade:
1 246.42 USD
Worst trade:
-4 321.41 USD
Gross Profit:
35 621.85 USD (781 770 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47 661.01 USD (1 099 451 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (186.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 890.45 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
83.82%
Max deposit load:
25.98%
Latest trade:
16 minutes ago
Trades per week:
168
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.77
Long Trades:
976 (64.25%)
Short Trades:
543 (35.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.75
Expected Payoff:
-7.93 USD
Average Profit:
58.21 USD
Average Loss:
-52.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
53 (-1 400.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 512.41 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-21.11%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13 508.10 USD
Maximal:
15 699.91 USD (25.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.13% (15 689.43 USD)
By Equity:
10.33% (5 720.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 1506
NAS100.s 12
USDCAD.s 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s -12K
NAS100.s -134
USDCAD.s -98
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s -311K
NAS100.s -6.7K
USDCAD.s -200
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 246.42 USD
Worst trade: -4 321 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +186.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 400.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DPrimeVU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

You need $90,000 to copy their trades; otherwise, there is a risk of loss.


No reviews
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 22:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 22:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
