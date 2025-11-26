- Growth
Trades:
1 519
Profit Trades:
612 (40.28%)
Loss Trades:
907 (59.71%)
Best trade:
1 246.42 USD
Worst trade:
-4 321.41 USD
Gross Profit:
35 621.85 USD (781 770 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47 661.01 USD (1 099 451 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (186.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 890.45 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
83.82%
Max deposit load:
25.98%
Latest trade:
16 minutes ago
Trades per week:
168
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.77
Long Trades:
976 (64.25%)
Short Trades:
543 (35.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.75
Expected Payoff:
-7.93 USD
Average Profit:
58.21 USD
Average Loss:
-52.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
53 (-1 400.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 512.41 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-21.11%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13 508.10 USD
Maximal:
15 699.91 USD (25.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.13% (15 689.43 USD)
By Equity:
10.33% (5 720.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|1506
|NAS100.s
|12
|USDCAD.s
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|-12K
|NAS100.s
|-134
|USDCAD.s
|-98
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|-311K
|NAS100.s
|-6.7K
|USDCAD.s
|-200
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 246.42 USD
Worst trade: -4 321 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +186.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 400.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DPrimeVU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
You need $90,000 to copy their trades; otherwise, there is a risk of loss.
