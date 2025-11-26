- Growth
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
76 (73.78%)
Loss Trades:
27 (26.21%)
Best trade:
69.06 EUR
Worst trade:
-23.27 EUR
Gross Profit:
213.42 EUR (6 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
-109.06 EUR (2 466 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (20.05 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
103.93 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
78.71%
Max deposit load:
26.83%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
43 (41.75%)
Short Trades:
60 (58.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
1.01 EUR
Average Profit:
2.81 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.04 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-92.10 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-92.10 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
8.70%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
92.10 EUR (6.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.86% (92.10 EUR)
By Equity:
34.11% (419.26 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCHF.s
|42
|EURGBP.s
|34
|AUDNZD.s
|27
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCHF.s
|42
|EURGBP.s
|57
|AUDNZD.s
|20
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCHF.s
|1.6K
|EURGBP.s
|785
|AUDNZD.s
|1.3K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +69.06 EUR
Worst trade: -23 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.05 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -92.10 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This signal offers a reliable and thoroughly tested trading strategy, demonstrating consistent performance over the past five years across various market conditions. Starting with a capital of €1,000, it has delivered steady monthly profits of 15-20%, with an average drawdown of 5-10% and a maximum drawdown of 30%.
The strategy is based on disciplined trend-following combined with systematic risk management, explicitly avoiding high-risk methods such as Martingale. Most trades are closed within approximately 24 hours, helping to limit exposure and maintain high liquidity.
For optimal performance, it is recommended to use a broker with low or zero spreads and order execution times below 30 milliseconds. This system is designed to operate stably in diverse market environments, making it ideal for investors seeking a well-balanced approach to growth and risk.
Subscribe to this signal if you are interested in a transparent, proven trading method with consistent growth and controlled risk levels.
