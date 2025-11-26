SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AUDNZD EURGBP EURCHF MT5 Reliable
Alexander Konstantin Webner

AUDNZD EURGBP EURCHF MT5 Reliable

Alexander Konstantin Webner
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 9%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
76 (73.78%)
Loss Trades:
27 (26.21%)
Best trade:
69.06 EUR
Worst trade:
-23.27 EUR
Gross Profit:
213.42 EUR (6 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
-109.06 EUR (2 466 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (20.05 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
103.93 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
78.71%
Max deposit load:
26.83%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
43 (41.75%)
Short Trades:
60 (58.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
1.01 EUR
Average Profit:
2.81 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.04 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-92.10 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-92.10 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
8.70%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
92.10 EUR (6.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.86% (92.10 EUR)
By Equity:
34.11% (419.26 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCHF.s 42
EURGBP.s 34
AUDNZD.s 27
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCHF.s 42
EURGBP.s 57
AUDNZD.s 20
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCHF.s 1.6K
EURGBP.s 785
AUDNZD.s 1.3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +69.06 EUR
Worst trade: -23 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.05 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -92.10 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal offers a reliable and thoroughly tested trading strategy, demonstrating consistent performance over the past five years across various market conditions. Starting with a capital of €1,000, it has delivered steady monthly profits of 15-20%, with an average drawdown of 5-10% and a maximum drawdown of 30%.
The strategy is based on disciplined trend-following combined with systematic risk management, explicitly avoiding high-risk methods such as Martingale. Most trades are closed within approximately 24 hours, helping to limit exposure and maintain high liquidity.
For optimal performance, it is recommended to use a broker with low or zero spreads and order execution times below 30 milliseconds. This system is designed to operate stably in diverse market environments, making it ideal for investors seeking a well-balanced approach to growth and risk.
Subscribe to this signal if you are interested in a transparent, proven trading method with consistent growth and controlled risk levels.
No reviews
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 13:42
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 10:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 10:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.26 21:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 21:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 21:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 21:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 21:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
