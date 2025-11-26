- 成長
トレード:
113
利益トレード:
83 (73.45%)
損失トレード:
30 (26.55%)
ベストトレード:
69.06 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-23.27 EUR
総利益:
221.43 EUR (6 568 pips)
総損失:
-109.93 EUR (2 554 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (20.05 EUR)
最大連続利益:
103.93 EUR (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.13
取引アクティビティ:
80.52%
最大入金額:
26.83%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
32
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
1.21
長いトレード:
47 (41.59%)
短いトレード:
66 (58.41%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.01
期待されたペイオフ:
0.99 EUR
平均利益:
2.67 EUR
平均損失:
-3.66 EUR
最大連続の負け:
6 (-92.10 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-92.10 EUR (6)
月間成長:
9.29%
アルゴリズム取引:
97%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 EUR
最大の:
92.10 EUR (6.86%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
6.86% (92.10 EUR)
エクイティによる:
34.11% (419.26 EUR)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCHF.s
|47
|EURGBP.s
|36
|AUDNZD.s
|29
|AUDCAD.s
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|EURCHF.s
|48
|EURGBP.s
|58
|AUDNZD.s
|21
|AUDCAD.s
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|EURCHF.s
|1.8K
|EURGBP.s
|797
|AUDNZD.s
|1.4K
|AUDCAD.s
|51
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"PUPrime-Live2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
This signal offers a reliable and thoroughly tested trading strategy, demonstrating consistent performance over the past five years across various market conditions. Starting with a capital of €1,000, it has delivered steady monthly profits of 15-20%, with an average drawdown of 5-10% and a maximum drawdown of 30%.
The strategy is based on disciplined trend-following combined with systematic risk management, explicitly avoiding high-risk methods such as Martingale. Most trades are closed within approximately 24 hours, helping to limit exposure and maintain high liquidity.
For optimal performance, it is recommended to use a broker with low or zero spreads and order execution times below 30 milliseconds. This system is designed to operate stably in diverse market environments, making it ideal for investors seeking a well-balanced approach to growth and risk.
Subscribe to this signal if you are interested in a transparent, proven trading method with consistent growth and controlled risk levels.
