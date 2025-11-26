シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / AUDNZD EURGBP EURCHF MT5 Reliable
Alexander Konstantin Webner

AUDNZD EURGBP EURCHF MT5 Reliable

Alexander Konstantin Webner
レビュー0件
信頼性
5週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 9%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
113
利益トレード:
83 (73.45%)
損失トレード:
30 (26.55%)
ベストトレード:
69.06 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-23.27 EUR
総利益:
221.43 EUR (6 568 pips)
総損失:
-109.93 EUR (2 554 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (20.05 EUR)
最大連続利益:
103.93 EUR (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.13
取引アクティビティ:
80.52%
最大入金額:
26.83%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
32
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
1.21
長いトレード:
47 (41.59%)
短いトレード:
66 (58.41%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.01
期待されたペイオフ:
0.99 EUR
平均利益:
2.67 EUR
平均損失:
-3.66 EUR
最大連続の負け:
6 (-92.10 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-92.10 EUR (6)
月間成長:
9.29%
アルゴリズム取引:
97%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 EUR
最大の:
92.10 EUR (6.86%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
6.86% (92.10 EUR)
エクイティによる:
34.11% (419.26 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURCHF.s 47
EURGBP.s 36
AUDNZD.s 29
AUDCAD.s 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURCHF.s 48
EURGBP.s 58
AUDNZD.s 21
AUDCAD.s 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURCHF.s 1.8K
EURGBP.s 797
AUDNZD.s 1.4K
AUDCAD.s 51
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +69.06 EUR
最悪のトレード: -23 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +20.05 EUR
最大連続損失: -92.10 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"PUPrime-Live2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

This signal offers a reliable and thoroughly tested trading strategy, demonstrating consistent performance over the past five years across various market conditions. Starting with a capital of €1,000, it has delivered steady monthly profits of 15-20%, with an average drawdown of 5-10% and a maximum drawdown of 30%.
The strategy is based on disciplined trend-following combined with systematic risk management, explicitly avoiding high-risk methods such as Martingale. Most trades are closed within approximately 24 hours, helping to limit exposure and maintain high liquidity.
For optimal performance, it is recommended to use a broker with low or zero spreads and order execution times below 30 milliseconds. This system is designed to operate stably in diverse market environments, making it ideal for investors seeking a well-balanced approach to growth and risk.
Subscribe to this signal if you are interested in a transparent, proven trading method with consistent growth and controlled risk levels.
レビューなし
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 13:42
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 10:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 10:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.26 21:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 21:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 21:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 21:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 21:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
