- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 478
Profit Trades:
1 148 (77.67%)
Loss Trades:
330 (22.33%)
Best trade:
224.13 USD
Worst trade:
-464.96 USD
Gross Profit:
8 057.56 USD (19 585 535 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 668.23 USD (21 040 992 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (35.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
386.26 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
97.40%
Max deposit load:
5.86%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
379
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.39
Long Trades:
497 (33.63%)
Short Trades:
981 (66.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.94 USD
Average Profit:
7.02 USD
Average Loss:
-20.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-128.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-496.15 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.08%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 002.51 USD (13.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.87% (1 002.51 USD)
By Equity:
32.72% (2 005.76 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|721
|XAUUSD
|650
|AUDCAD
|14
|EURGBP
|9
|USDCAD
|9
|EURCHF
|8
|EURUSD
|8
|US500
|8
|ETHUSD
|8
|AUDNZD
|8
|AUDUSD
|7
|US30
|7
|CADCHF
|5
|NZDCAD
|4
|XAGUSD
|3
|NZDCHF
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|DE30
|3
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|1.1K
|XAUUSD
|113
|AUDCAD
|37
|EURGBP
|44
|USDCAD
|-17
|EURCHF
|11
|EURUSD
|22
|US500
|26
|ETHUSD
|-117
|AUDNZD
|18
|AUDUSD
|23
|US30
|8
|CADCHF
|7
|NZDCAD
|18
|XAGUSD
|122
|NZDCHF
|6
|NZDUSD
|8
|DE30
|-1
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-1.3M
|XAUUSD
|-114K
|AUDCAD
|2.7K
|EURGBP
|1.6K
|USDCAD
|-880
|EURCHF
|123
|EURUSD
|22
|US500
|45K
|ETHUSD
|-122K
|AUDNZD
|-213
|AUDUSD
|535
|US30
|8.8K
|CADCHF
|490
|NZDCAD
|1.1K
|XAGUSD
|2.5K
|NZDCHF
|126
|NZDUSD
|125
|DE30
|-383
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
