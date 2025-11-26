SignalsSections
Luiz Morgan Soares Duarte Filho

DIMENSION 7H

Luiz Morgan Soares Duarte Filho
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
Exness-Real26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 478
Profit Trades:
1 148 (77.67%)
Loss Trades:
330 (22.33%)
Best trade:
224.13 USD
Worst trade:
-464.96 USD
Gross Profit:
8 057.56 USD (19 585 535 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 668.23 USD (21 040 992 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (35.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
386.26 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
97.40%
Max deposit load:
5.86%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
379
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.39
Long Trades:
497 (33.63%)
Short Trades:
981 (66.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.94 USD
Average Profit:
7.02 USD
Average Loss:
-20.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-128.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-496.15 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.08%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 002.51 USD (13.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.87% (1 002.51 USD)
By Equity:
32.72% (2 005.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 721
XAUUSD 650
AUDCAD 14
EURGBP 9
USDCAD 9
EURCHF 8
EURUSD 8
US500 8
ETHUSD 8
AUDNZD 8
AUDUSD 7
US30 7
CADCHF 5
NZDCAD 4
XAGUSD 3
NZDCHF 3
NZDUSD 3
DE30 3
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1.1K
XAUUSD 113
AUDCAD 37
EURGBP 44
USDCAD -17
EURCHF 11
EURUSD 22
US500 26
ETHUSD -117
AUDNZD 18
AUDUSD 23
US30 8
CADCHF 7
NZDCAD 18
XAGUSD 122
NZDCHF 6
NZDUSD 8
DE30 -1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -1.3M
XAUUSD -114K
AUDCAD 2.7K
EURGBP 1.6K
USDCAD -880
EURCHF 123
EURUSD 22
US500 45K
ETHUSD -122K
AUDNZD -213
AUDUSD 535
US30 8.8K
CADCHF 490
NZDCAD 1.1K
XAGUSD 2.5K
NZDCHF 126
NZDUSD 125
DE30 -383
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +224.13 USD
Worst trade: -465 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -128.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real25
0.56 × 2083
RoboForex-Prime
2.00 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.15 × 13
Exness-Real24
4.43 × 23
MEXAtlantic-Real
8.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 2
10.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
11.40 × 5
Exness-Real26
12.35 × 1343
Exness-Real3
15.80 × 20
testes e testes nao disponivel para copia
No reviews
2025.11.26 19:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 19:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
