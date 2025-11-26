SignalsSections
Alexey Seidensal

CopyRobo

Alexey Seidensal
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 -21%
RoboForex-Pro-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
629
Profit Trades:
486 (77.26%)
Loss Trades:
143 (22.73%)
Best trade:
32.26 EUR
Worst trade:
-151.85 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 482.36 EUR (106 165 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 534.95 EUR (68 376 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (31.42 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.28 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
97.31%
Max deposit load:
235.18%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
178
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
248 (39.43%)
Short Trades:
381 (60.57%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 EUR
Average Profit:
3.05 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.73 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 036.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 036.13 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
-21.04%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
159.31 EUR
Maximal:
1 036.13 EUR (91.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.95% (1 036.13 EUR)
By Equity:
87.38% (984.58 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 564
EURUSD 17
AUDNZD 11
USDCHF 11
AUDCAD 9
USDCAD 8
NZDCAD 6
AUDUSD 1
EURNZD 1
NZDUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -87
EURUSD 8
AUDNZD 5
USDCHF 7
AUDCAD 3
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 2
AUDUSD 0
EURNZD 0
NZDUSD 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 35K
EURUSD 817
AUDNZD 958
USDCHF 526
AUDCAD 395
USDCAD 170
NZDCAD 149
AUDUSD 34
EURNZD 5
NZDUSD 99
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +32.26 EUR
Worst trade: -152 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.42 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 036.13 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-02
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 49
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 6
InfinoxCapital-Live05
0.00 × 8
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 20
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 20
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 42
Swissquote-Live1
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 2
RoyalPlatforms-Real
0.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 37
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 5
WSXLLC-Live
0.00 × 13
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 15
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.00 × 85
88 more...
CopyRobo — Precision Trading Made Easy.”

EliteScalp Copy is a modern trading signal powered by a blend of scalping and medium-term strategies, designed for traders who value stability, precision, and long-term results.
A starting deposit of just 250 USD is sufficient for optimal operation.
No need for cent accounts or large initial capital — the system is flexible and beginner-friendly.
Your success is our priority
No reviews
2025.12.22 04:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 04:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 04:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 03:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 03:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 02:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.22 01:26
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 02:52
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 02:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 06:56
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 06:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 14:01
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.27 14:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 19:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.