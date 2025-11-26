- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
629
Profit Trades:
486 (77.26%)
Loss Trades:
143 (22.73%)
Best trade:
32.26 EUR
Worst trade:
-151.85 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 482.36 EUR (106 165 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 534.95 EUR (68 376 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (31.42 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.28 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
97.31%
Max deposit load:
235.18%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
178
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
248 (39.43%)
Short Trades:
381 (60.57%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 EUR
Average Profit:
3.05 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.73 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 036.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 036.13 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
-21.04%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
159.31 EUR
Maximal:
1 036.13 EUR (91.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.95% (1 036.13 EUR)
By Equity:
87.38% (984.58 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|564
|EURUSD
|17
|AUDNZD
|11
|USDCHF
|11
|AUDCAD
|9
|USDCAD
|8
|NZDCAD
|6
|AUDUSD
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-87
|EURUSD
|8
|AUDNZD
|5
|USDCHF
|7
|AUDCAD
|3
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|0
|EURNZD
|0
|NZDUSD
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|35K
|EURUSD
|817
|AUDNZD
|958
|USDCHF
|526
|AUDCAD
|395
|USDCAD
|170
|NZDCAD
|149
|AUDUSD
|34
|EURNZD
|5
|NZDUSD
|99
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +32.26 EUR
Worst trade: -152 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.42 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 036.13 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 49
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 6
|
InfinoxCapital-Live05
|0.00 × 8
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 20
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 42
|
Swissquote-Live1
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
RoyalPlatforms-Real
|0.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 37
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 5
|
WSXLLC-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 16
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 15
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|0.00 × 85
CopyRobo — Precision Trading Made Easy.”
EliteScalp Copy is a modern trading signal powered by a blend of scalping and medium-term strategies, designed for traders who value stability, precision, and long-term results.
A starting deposit of just 250 USD is sufficient for optimal operation.
No need for cent accounts or large initial capital — the system is flexible and beginner-friendly.
Your success is our priority
No reviews
