Alexey Seidensal

CopyRobo

Alexey Seidensal
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 100 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 7%
RoboForex-Pro-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
673
Gewinntrades:
517 (76.82%)
Verlusttrades:
156 (23.18%)
Bester Trade:
32.26 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-151.85 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
1 581.92 EUR (117 922 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 564.19 EUR (71 815 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
23 (31.42 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
50.28 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
97.31%
Max deposit load:
235.18%
Letzter Trade:
15 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
126
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.02
Long-Positionen:
277 (41.16%)
Short-Positionen:
396 (58.84%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.01
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.03 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.06 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-10.03 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-1 036.13 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 036.13 EUR (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-26.03%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
159.31 EUR
Maximaler:
1 036.13 EUR (91.95%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
91.95% (1 036.13 EUR)
Kapital:
87.38% (984.58 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 607
EURUSD 17
AUDNZD 11
USDCHF 11
AUDCAD 9
USDCAD 8
NZDCAD 7
AUDUSD 1
EURNZD 1
NZDUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -8
EURUSD 8
AUDNZD 5
USDCHF 7
AUDCAD 3
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 3
AUDUSD 0
EURNZD 0
NZDUSD 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 43K
EURUSD 817
AUDNZD 958
USDCHF 526
AUDCAD 395
USDCAD 170
NZDCAD 270
AUDUSD 34
EURNZD 5
NZDUSD 99
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +32.26 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -152 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +31.42 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 036.13 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-Pro-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

TitanFX-02
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 49
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 6
InfinoxCapital-Live05
0.00 × 8
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 20
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 20
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 42
Swissquote-Live1
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 2
RoyalPlatforms-Real
0.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 37
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 5
WSXLLC-Live
0.00 × 13
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 15
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.00 × 85
noch 88 ...
CopyRobo — Precision Trading Made Easy.”

EliteScalp Copy is a modern trading signal powered by a blend of scalping and medium-term strategies, designed for traders who value stability, precision, and long-term results.
A starting deposit of just 250 USD is sufficient for optimal operation.
No need for cent accounts or large initial capital — the system is flexible and beginner-friendly.
Your success is our priority
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 01:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 04:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 04:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 04:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 03:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 03:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 02:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.22 01:26
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 02:52
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 02:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 06:56
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 06:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 14:01
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.27 14:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 19:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
CopyRobo
100 USD pro Monat
7%
0
0
USD
268
EUR
5
99%
673
76%
97%
1.01
0.03
EUR
92%
1:500
