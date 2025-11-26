- Growth
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
58 (80.55%)
Loss Trades:
14 (19.44%)
Best trade:
6.44 USD
Worst trade:
-14.13 USD
Gross Profit:
73.25 USD (7 324 pips)
Gross Loss:
-58.61 USD (4 509 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (15.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.05 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
99.29%
Max deposit load:
3.50%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.35
Long Trades:
34 (47.22%)
Short Trades:
38 (52.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
1.26 USD
Average Loss:
-4.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-42.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.02 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
42.02 USD (3.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.99% (42.02 USD)
By Equity:
7.92% (83.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|16
|EURNZD
|12
|USDCAD
|11
|EURUSD
|10
|EURGBP
|7
|AUDCAD
|6
|GBPAUD
|5
|AUDUSD
|5
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURNZD
|7
|USDCAD
|9
|EURUSD
|7
|EURGBP
|8
|AUDCAD
|4
|GBPAUD
|3
|AUDUSD
|-31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|546
|EURNZD
|1.2K
|USDCAD
|507
|EURUSD
|449
|EURGBP
|700
|AUDCAD
|529
|GBPAUD
|496
|AUDUSD
|-1.6K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.44 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LeadCapital-Live
|0.00 × 48
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 7
|
CapitalComBY-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2
|0.00 × 30
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 137
|
SGTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
KeyToMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3
|0.00 × 2
|
FinsaPty-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 46
|
FreshForex-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageFX-Live 3
|0.00 × 5
|
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|0.00 × 74
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
GoTLimited-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 17
|
Swissinv24-Main
|0.00 × 2
|
LMAX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
GrintaInvest-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
KOT-Live2
|0.00 × 48
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 42
|
RistonCapital-Real
|0.00 × 4
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
5
100%
72
80%
99%
1.24
0.20
USD
USD
8%
1:500