The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LeadCapital-Live 0.00 × 48 BlueberryMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 7 CapitalComBY-Real 0.00 × 5 ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2 0.00 × 30 ICTrading-Live29 0.00 × 137 SGTMarkets-Live 0.00 × 2 KeyToMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 5 BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3 0.00 × 2 FinsaPty-LiveBravo 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 18 0.00 × 46 FreshForex-Real 0.00 × 1 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live 0.00 × 5 VantageFX-Live 3 0.00 × 5 FPMarketsSC-Live4 0.00 × 74 TradeMaxGlobal-Live12 0.00 × 1 FPMarketsLLC-Live2 0.00 × 2 VTMarkets-Live 4 0.00 × 2 GoTLimited-Live 0.00 × 7 OctaFX-Real10 0.00 × 17 Swissinv24-Main 0.00 × 2 LMAX-LiveUK 0.00 × 1 GrintaInvest-Real 0.00 × 4 KOT-Live2 0.00 × 48 TickmillEU-Live 0.00 × 42 RistonCapital-Real 0.00 × 4 1015 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor