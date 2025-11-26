SignalsSections
Long Vu Duc

Dau pha thuong khung

Long Vu Duc
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -100%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
886
Profit Trades:
623 (70.31%)
Loss Trades:
263 (29.68%)
Best trade:
143.44 USD
Worst trade:
-527.23 USD
Gross Profit:
4 432.98 USD (2 798 298 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 949.46 USD (2 279 446 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (205.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
331.62 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
17.02%
Max deposit load:
476.19%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
87
Avg holding time:
23 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
542 (61.17%)
Short Trades:
344 (38.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.55 USD
Average Profit:
7.12 USD
Average Loss:
-15.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-88.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 031.60 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 284.75 USD (72.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (1 284.75 USD)
By Equity:
85.27% (989.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 719
BTCUSD 96
ETHUSD 65
EURUSD 4
USOIL 1
US30_x10 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 197
BTCUSD 158
ETHUSD 131
EURUSD -3
USOIL 0
US30_x10 1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 230K
BTCUSD 220K
ETHUSD 68K
EURUSD -40
USOIL 0
US30_x10 64
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +143.44 USD
Worst trade: -527 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +205.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -88.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real
0.75 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
54.99 × 159
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 14:23
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 11:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 19:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 18:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 17:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 16:14
High current drawdown in 55% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 16:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 04:52
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 03:52
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.26 14:44
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.26 14:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 14:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 14:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
