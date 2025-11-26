- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
886
Profit Trades:
623 (70.31%)
Loss Trades:
263 (29.68%)
Best trade:
143.44 USD
Worst trade:
-527.23 USD
Gross Profit:
4 432.98 USD (2 798 298 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 949.46 USD (2 279 446 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (205.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
331.62 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
17.02%
Max deposit load:
476.19%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
87
Avg holding time:
23 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
542 (61.17%)
Short Trades:
344 (38.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.55 USD
Average Profit:
7.12 USD
Average Loss:
-15.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-88.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 031.60 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 284.75 USD (72.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (1 284.75 USD)
By Equity:
85.27% (989.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|719
|BTCUSD
|96
|ETHUSD
|65
|EURUSD
|4
|USOIL
|1
|US30_x10
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|197
|BTCUSD
|158
|ETHUSD
|131
|EURUSD
|-3
|USOIL
|0
|US30_x10
|1
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|230K
|BTCUSD
|220K
|ETHUSD
|68K
|EURUSD
|-40
|USOIL
|0
|US30_x10
|64
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +143.44 USD
Worst trade: -527 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +205.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -88.59 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.75 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|54.99 × 159
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|96.00 × 1
No reviews