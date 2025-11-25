- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
76 (73.78%)
Loss Trades:
27 (26.21%)
Best trade:
37.52 USD
Worst trade:
-13.35 USD
Gross Profit:
319.05 USD (10 392 pips)
Gross Loss:
-104.18 USD (4 672 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (31.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.76 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
94.45%
Max deposit load:
0.71%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.61
Long Trades:
79 (76.70%)
Short Trades:
24 (23.30%)
Profit Factor:
3.06
Expected Payoff:
2.09 USD
Average Profit:
4.20 USD
Average Loss:
-3.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-28.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.25 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.09%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
28.25 USD (0.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.27% (28.25 USD)
By Equity:
1.26% (131.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|65
|EURUSD
|21
|AUDCAD
|17
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|127
|EURUSD
|49
|AUDCAD
|38
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|3.6K
|EURUSD
|822
|AUDCAD
|1.3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +37.52 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 14
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 68
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
AFCLive-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 11
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 28
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 348
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 330
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.02 × 50
|
Axiory-Live
|0.04 × 138
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.05 × 285
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.05 × 320
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.05 × 822
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.05 × 647
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.06 × 252
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 77
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.08 × 196
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.10 × 183
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.10 × 226
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.12 × 25
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
5
99%
103
73%
94%
3.06
2.09
USD
USD
1%
1:500