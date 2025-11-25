SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / New10kaccount
Stijn Honore D Loones

New10kaccount

Stijn Honore D Loones
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
76 (73.78%)
Loss Trades:
27 (26.21%)
Best trade:
37.52 USD
Worst trade:
-13.35 USD
Gross Profit:
319.05 USD (10 392 pips)
Gross Loss:
-104.18 USD (4 672 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (31.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.76 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
94.45%
Max deposit load:
0.71%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.61
Long Trades:
79 (76.70%)
Short Trades:
24 (23.30%)
Profit Factor:
3.06
Expected Payoff:
2.09 USD
Average Profit:
4.20 USD
Average Loss:
-3.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-28.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.25 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.09%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
28.25 USD (0.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.27% (28.25 USD)
By Equity:
1.26% (131.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 65
EURUSD 21
AUDCAD 17
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 127
EURUSD 49
AUDCAD 38
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 3.6K
EURUSD 822
AUDCAD 1.3K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +37.52 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 68
FXView-Live
0.00 × 8
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
AFCLive-Server
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 11
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 28
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 348
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 330
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.02 × 50
Axiory-Live
0.04 × 138
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.05 × 285
FPMarkets-Live
0.05 × 320
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.05 × 822
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.05 × 647
FusionMarkets-Live
0.06 × 252
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 77
Exness-MT5Real3
0.08 × 196
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.10 × 183
OctaFX-Real2
0.10 × 226
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.12 × 25
47 more...
No reviews
2025.12.11 05:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 05:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 04:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 04:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 03:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 03:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.07 19:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.06 06:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 23:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 23:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.26 05:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.25 14:21
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.25 14:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 14:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
