- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
235
Profit Trades:
162 (68.93%)
Loss Trades:
73 (31.06%)
Best trade:
37.94 USD
Worst trade:
-18.51 USD
Gross Profit:
449.21 USD (80 819 pips)
Gross Loss:
-212.30 USD (55 357 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (21.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.06 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
98.44%
Max deposit load:
19.32%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.19
Long Trades:
156 (66.38%)
Short Trades:
79 (33.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
1.01 USD
Average Profit:
2.77 USD
Average Loss:
-2.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-28.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.54 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
44.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.39 USD
Maximal:
45.67 USD (7.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.83% (45.67 USD)
By Equity:
6.06% (34.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPYm#
|76
|EURJPYm#
|41
|GOLDm#
|31
|USDCADm#
|26
|GBPJPYm#
|22
|AUDUSDm#
|20
|EURUSDm#
|19
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPYm#
|77
|EURJPYm#
|9
|GOLDm#
|44
|USDCADm#
|32
|GBPJPYm#
|47
|AUDUSDm#
|9
|EURUSDm#
|20
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPYm#
|2.1K
|EURJPYm#
|870
|GOLDm#
|21K
|USDCADm#
|18
|GBPJPYm#
|1.7K
|AUDUSDm#
|324
|EURUSDm#
|-101
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +37.94 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Automated Multi-pair (Gold + 6 selected pair) trend-following with tight SL keep drawdown below 40%, adaptive risk, and 6-year backtest stability — designed for safe and consistent long-term growth.
🎯 Signal Objectives
- Stable long-term portfolio growth
- Controlled drawdown under heavy volatility
- Trend-following across multiple markets
- Avoidance of high-risk recovery technique
This signal use Micro Acoount, if you are copying with standard account, I will suggest u start with $2000-$2500 equity.
Backtest result from Jan 2020-Dec 2025 average growth 75%++ yearly with controlled drawdown below 40%.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
USD
764
USD
USD
5
100%
235
68%
98%
2.11
1.01
USD
USD
8%
1:500