SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SuperGOLDFX EA
Liu Rico Suhendar

SuperGOLDFX EA

Liu Rico Suhendar
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 45%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
235
Profit Trades:
162 (68.93%)
Loss Trades:
73 (31.06%)
Best trade:
37.94 USD
Worst trade:
-18.51 USD
Gross Profit:
449.21 USD (80 819 pips)
Gross Loss:
-212.30 USD (55 357 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (21.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.06 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
98.44%
Max deposit load:
19.32%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.19
Long Trades:
156 (66.38%)
Short Trades:
79 (33.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
1.01 USD
Average Profit:
2.77 USD
Average Loss:
-2.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-28.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.54 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
44.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.39 USD
Maximal:
45.67 USD (7.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.83% (45.67 USD)
By Equity:
6.06% (34.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPYm# 76
EURJPYm# 41
GOLDm# 31
USDCADm# 26
GBPJPYm# 22
AUDUSDm# 20
EURUSDm# 19
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYm# 77
EURJPYm# 9
GOLDm# 44
USDCADm# 32
GBPJPYm# 47
AUDUSDm# 9
EURUSDm# 20
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYm# 2.1K
EURJPYm# 870
GOLDm# 21K
USDCADm# 18
GBPJPYm# 1.7K
AUDUSDm# 324
EURUSDm# -101
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +37.94 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Automated Multi-pair (Gold + 6 selected pair) trend-following with tight SL keep drawdown below 40%, adaptive risk, and 6-year backtest stability — designed for safe and consistent long-term growth.

🎯 Signal Objectives
  • Stable long-term portfolio growth
  • Controlled drawdown under heavy volatility
  • Trend-following across multiple markets
  • Avoidance of high-risk recovery technique
This signal use Micro Acoount, if you are copying with standard account, I will suggest u start with $2000-$2500 equity.
Backtest result from Jan 2020-Dec 2025 average growth 75%++ yearly with controlled drawdown below 40%.
No reviews
2025.11.27 07:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.25 01:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 01:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SuperGOLDFX EA
30 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
764
USD
5
100%
235
68%
98%
2.11
1.01
USD
8%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.