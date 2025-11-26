SignalsSections
Aristoteles Franca

Copy Trader Signals MT5

Aristoteles Franca
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -24%
TickmillUK-Live
1:20
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
320
Profit Trades:
228 (71.25%)
Loss Trades:
92 (28.75%)
Best trade:
7.10 EUR
Worst trade:
-27.74 EUR
Gross Profit:
204.38 EUR (560 017 pips)
Gross Loss:
-373.95 EUR (25 219 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (11.41 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.70 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
199.78%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.68
Long Trades:
191 (59.69%)
Short Trades:
129 (40.31%)
Profit Factor:
0.55
Expected Payoff:
-0.53 EUR
Average Profit:
0.90 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.06 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-85.07 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.07 EUR (11)
Monthly growth:
-24.46%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
170.72 EUR
Maximal:
250.33 EUR (65.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.14% (250.33 EUR)
By Equity:
26.54% (176.92 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 81
AUDUSD 68
USDCAD 50
GBPUSD 42
NZDUSD 29
USDCHF 20
USDJPY 18
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -62
AUDUSD -3
USDCAD -1
GBPUSD 23
NZDUSD -45
USDCHF -14
USDJPY -7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -3.8K
AUDUSD -42
USDCAD 826
GBPUSD 1.5K
NZDUSD -2.5K
USDCHF -550
USDJPY 131
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.10 EUR
Worst trade: -28 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.41 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -85.07 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TickmillUK-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 19
TickmillUK-Live
0.20 × 5
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.32 × 25
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.68 × 22
GBEbrokers-LIVE
5.33 × 3
ActivTradesCorp-Server
5.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live
12.00 × 2
Copy Signals MT5

It is intended for various copying of currency exchanges, such as:

Pair: (XAUUSD), (EURUSD), (USDCHF), (AUDUSD), (GBPUSD), (USDJPY)

Timeframe: M5, M15, M30

Minimum Lots: 0.01

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Minimum Deposit: €/$500

Account Type: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, or ECN

Thank you for choosing Copy Signals MT5

No reviews
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 12:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 12:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 12:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
