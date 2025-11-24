SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Composite
Adhika Aryantio

Composite

Adhika Aryantio
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1%
PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
75
Profit Trades:
60 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
15 (20.00%)
Best trade:
800.80 USD
Worst trade:
-803.00 USD
Gross Profit:
5 041.03 USD (46 590 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 571.23 USD (26 977 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (1 123.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 123.80 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.02%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
29 (38.67%)
Short Trades:
46 (61.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
6.26 USD
Average Profit:
84.02 USD
Average Loss:
-304.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 046.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 046.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.29%
Annual Forecast:
27.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
962.52 USD
Maximal:
2 428.73 USD (12.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.36% (2 419.73 USD)
By Equity:
23.07% (12 566.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY.dmb 36
XAUUSD.dmb 35
GBPUSD.dmb 2
AUDUSD.dmb 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.dmb 648
XAUUSD.dmb -35
GBPUSD.dmb -119
AUDUSD.dmb 18
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.dmb 6K
XAUUSD.dmb 15K
GBPUSD.dmb -1.2K
AUDUSD.dmb 193
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +800.80 USD
Worst trade: -803 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 123.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 046.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.17 15:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.94% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.28 11:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 15:44
No swaps are charged
2025.11.26 15:44
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 08:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Composite
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
54K
USD
15
0%
75
80%
100%
1.10
6.26
USD
23%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.