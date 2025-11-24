SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / CHIARA
Nur Romadhon

CHIARA

Nur Romadhon
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
59 (57.28%)
Loss Trades:
44 (42.72%)
Best trade:
9.60 USD
Worst trade:
-8.67 USD
Gross Profit:
234.08 USD (21 906 pips)
Gross Loss:
-167.92 USD (15 095 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (30.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.99 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
17.26%
Max deposit load:
2.46%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.23
Long Trades:
50 (48.54%)
Short Trades:
53 (51.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
3.97 USD
Average Loss:
-3.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-50.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.20 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
23.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.64 USD
Maximal:
53.60 USD (85.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.67% (53.60 USD)
By Equity:
2.09% (7.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 101
USDCHF 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 74
USDCHF -8
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.8K
USDCHF -36
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.60 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
supp n resist method
No reviews
2026.01.14 16:29
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.13 07:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.13 03:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.13 03:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 07:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 11:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 09:53
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 20 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 05:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 04:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.25 07:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 05:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 08:51
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 08:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 08:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.