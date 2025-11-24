- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
59 (57.28%)
Loss Trades:
44 (42.72%)
Best trade:
9.60 USD
Worst trade:
-8.67 USD
Gross Profit:
234.08 USD (21 906 pips)
Gross Loss:
-167.92 USD (15 095 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (30.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.99 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
17.26%
Max deposit load:
2.46%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.23
Long Trades:
50 (48.54%)
Short Trades:
53 (51.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
3.97 USD
Average Loss:
-3.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-50.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.20 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
23.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.64 USD
Maximal:
53.60 USD (85.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.67% (53.60 USD)
By Equity:
2.09% (7.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|101
|USDCHF
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|74
|USDCHF
|-8
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.8K
|USDCHF
|-36
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.60 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
supp n resist method
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
382
USD
USD
8
0%
103
57%
17%
1.39
0.64
USD
USD
10%
1:500