Trades:
625
Profit Trades:
348 (55.68%)
Loss Trades:
277 (44.32%)
Best trade:
42.01 USD
Worst trade:
-24.26 USD
Gross Profit:
1 039.05 USD (1 031 620 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 087.06 USD (1 074 142 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (50.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.10 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
14.90%
Max deposit load:
12.98%
Latest trade:
17 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.21
Long Trades:
261 (41.76%)
Short Trades:
364 (58.24%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 USD
Average Profit:
2.99 USD
Average Loss:
-3.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-120.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-120.90 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
-11.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
78.11 USD
Maximal:
232.60 USD (20.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.19% (232.60 USD)
By Equity:
2.17% (20.91 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|622
|XAGUSDm
|2
|USDJPYm
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|-41
|XAGUSDm
|3
|USDJPYm
|-9
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|-42K
|XAGUSDm
|56
|USDJPYm
|-483
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
Best trade: +42.01 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -120.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews