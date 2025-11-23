SignalsSections
Nguyen Van Hung

AliFundSignal

Nguyen Van Hung
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -6%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
625
Profit Trades:
348 (55.68%)
Loss Trades:
277 (44.32%)
Best trade:
42.01 USD
Worst trade:
-24.26 USD
Gross Profit:
1 039.05 USD (1 031 620 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 087.06 USD (1 074 142 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (50.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.10 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
14.90%
Max deposit load:
12.98%
Latest trade:
17 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.21
Long Trades:
261 (41.76%)
Short Trades:
364 (58.24%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 USD
Average Profit:
2.99 USD
Average Loss:
-3.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-120.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-120.90 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
-11.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
78.11 USD
Maximal:
232.60 USD (20.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.19% (232.60 USD)
By Equity:
2.17% (20.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 622
XAGUSDm 2
USDJPYm 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -41
XAGUSDm 3
USDJPYm -9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -42K
XAGUSDm 56
USDJPYm -483
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.01 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -120.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.05 11:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.30 06:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 01:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 07:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 04:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 03:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 06:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 16:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.14 23:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 18:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 08:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 02:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 01:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 16:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.23 10:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.23 10:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
