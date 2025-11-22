SignalsSections
Hua Yang

TaipeiFx

Hua Yang
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -59%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
181
Profit Trades:
140 (77.34%)
Loss Trades:
41 (22.65%)
Best trade:
36.28 USD
Worst trade:
-137.99 USD
Gross Profit:
506.65 USD (25 457 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 098.19 USD (27 819 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (79.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
79.45 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
93.63%
Max deposit load:
97.14%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
88 (48.62%)
Short Trades:
93 (51.38%)
Profit Factor:
0.46
Expected Payoff:
-3.27 USD
Average Profit:
3.62 USD
Average Loss:
-26.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 002.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 002.18 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-60.25%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
702.68 USD
Maximal:
1 010.79 USD (77.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.27% (1 010.79 USD)
By Equity:
76.51% (1 001.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD 109
EURAUD 38
NZDCHF 19
GBPCHF 13
AUDCHF 1
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD 238
EURAUD -167
NZDCHF -47
GBPCHF -553
AUDCHF -69
EURUSD 8
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD 14K
EURAUD -6.1K
NZDCHF -625
GBPCHF -8.6K
AUDCHF -453
EURUSD 53
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +36.28 USD
Worst trade: -138 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 002.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Europe
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.44 × 333
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.48 × 120
TitanFX-01
0.55 × 77
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.69 × 118
RoboForex-Prime
0.72 × 1751
AMarkets-Real
0.96 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 6
AxiTrader-US07-Live
1.08 × 121
Darwinex-Live
1.16 × 155
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
1.25 × 368
EGlobalTrade-Cent1
1.45 × 11
FXChoice-Pro Live
1.52 × 25
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
1.65 × 693
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.65 × 26
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 191
EGlobal-Cent4
1.93 × 42
25 more...
EA Trading
No reviews
2025.12.05 13:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 22:20
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.03 01:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 00:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 22:39
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 18:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 13:12
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 03:09
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 01:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 23:58
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 08:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 18:40
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 17:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 08:07
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 06:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 03:28
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 23:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 22:06
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.22 09:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
