Trades:
181
Profit Trades:
140 (77.34%)
Loss Trades:
41 (22.65%)
Best trade:
36.28 USD
Worst trade:
-137.99 USD
Gross Profit:
506.65 USD (25 457 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 098.19 USD (27 819 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (79.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
79.45 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
93.63%
Max deposit load:
97.14%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
88 (48.62%)
Short Trades:
93 (51.38%)
Profit Factor:
0.46
Expected Payoff:
-3.27 USD
Average Profit:
3.62 USD
Average Loss:
-26.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 002.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 002.18 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-60.25%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
702.68 USD
Maximal:
1 010.79 USD (77.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.27% (1 010.79 USD)
By Equity:
76.51% (1 001.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|109
|EURAUD
|38
|NZDCHF
|19
|GBPCHF
|13
|AUDCHF
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD
|238
|EURAUD
|-167
|NZDCHF
|-47
|GBPCHF
|-553
|AUDCHF
|-69
|EURUSD
|8
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD
|14K
|EURAUD
|-6.1K
|NZDCHF
|-625
|GBPCHF
|-8.6K
|AUDCHF
|-453
|EURUSD
|53
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +36.28 USD
Worst trade: -138 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 002.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
GerchikCo-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.44 × 333
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.48 × 120
|
TitanFX-01
|0.55 × 77
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.69 × 118
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.72 × 1751
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.96 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.00 × 6
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|1.08 × 121
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.16 × 155
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|1.25 × 368
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent1
|1.45 × 11
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|1.52 × 25
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|1.65 × 693
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.65 × 26
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 191
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|1.93 × 42
