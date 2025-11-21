SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BG 6
Vojtech Dubina

BG 6

Vojtech Dubina
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 99%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
586
Profit Trades:
575 (98.12%)
Loss Trades:
11 (1.88%)
Best trade:
7.60 USD
Worst trade:
-7.64 USD
Gross Profit:
529.09 USD (76 151 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32.69 USD (2 650 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
304 (281.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
281.17 USD (304)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
22.21%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
64.80
Long Trades:
260 (44.37%)
Short Trades:
326 (55.63%)
Profit Factor:
16.19
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
0.92 USD
Average Loss:
-2.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-0.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.64 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
48.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
7.66 USD (0.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.92% (7.65 USD)
By Equity:
38.10% (373.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCAD 70
GBPNZD 69
AUDCAD 39
AUDJPY 38
AUDNZD 38
EURJPY 37
GBPAUD 35
GBPCAD 30
USDCHF 29
CADCHF 27
NZDCAD 24
NZDCHF 23
NZDJPY 19
NZDUSD 18
AUDCHF 14
EURGBP 13
EURAUD 13
AUDUSD 11
EURNZD 9
CHFJPY 9
USDJPY 8
GBPUSD 4
GBPJPY 3
GBPCHF 2
CADJPY 2
EURCHF 1
USDCAD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD 46
GBPNZD 49
AUDCAD 16
AUDJPY 43
AUDNZD 19
EURJPY 32
GBPAUD 39
GBPCAD 24
USDCHF 24
CADCHF 15
NZDCAD 21
NZDCHF 17
NZDJPY 19
NZDUSD 11
AUDCHF 15
EURGBP 14
EURAUD 25
AUDUSD 7
EURNZD 13
CHFJPY 20
USDJPY 15
GBPUSD 3
GBPJPY 4
GBPCHF 1
CADJPY 3
EURCHF 1
USDCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD 6.7K
GBPNZD 9K
AUDCAD 2.7K
AUDJPY 7.2K
AUDNZD 3.5K
EURJPY 5.2K
GBPAUD 6.1K
GBPCAD 3.4K
USDCHF 2K
CADCHF 1.5K
NZDCAD 3.2K
NZDCHF 1.9K
NZDJPY 3.2K
NZDUSD 1.2K
AUDCHF 1.5K
EURGBP 1.2K
EURAUD 3.9K
AUDUSD 701
EURNZD 2.3K
CHFJPY 3.1K
USDJPY 2.3K
GBPUSD 346
GBPJPY 662
GBPCHF 113
CADJPY 472
EURCHF 90
USDCAD 104
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.60 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 304
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +281.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.07 × 15
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.24 × 37
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.92 × 12
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.10 × 1635
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.33 × 104
RoboForex-ECN
1.36 × 14532
StriforLLC-Live
1.40 × 5
PUPrime-Live2
1.54 × 319
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.57 × 152
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.60 × 726
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
FXCC1-Trade
1.78 × 9
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 256
Alpari-Real01
2.00 × 1
103 more...
No reviews
2025.12.29 11:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 10:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 01:11
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 00:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 18:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 13:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 23:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 22:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.20 09:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.04 17:52
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.04 17:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 11:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BG 6
30 USD per month
99%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
6
100%
586
98%
100%
16.18
0.85
USD
38%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.