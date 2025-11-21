- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
586
Profit Trades:
575 (98.12%)
Loss Trades:
11 (1.88%)
Best trade:
7.60 USD
Worst trade:
-7.64 USD
Gross Profit:
529.09 USD (76 151 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32.69 USD (2 650 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
304 (281.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
281.17 USD (304)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
22.21%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
64.80
Long Trades:
260 (44.37%)
Short Trades:
326 (55.63%)
Profit Factor:
16.19
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
0.92 USD
Average Loss:
-2.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-0.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.64 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
48.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
7.66 USD (0.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.92% (7.65 USD)
By Equity:
38.10% (373.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|70
|GBPNZD
|69
|AUDCAD
|39
|AUDJPY
|38
|AUDNZD
|38
|EURJPY
|37
|GBPAUD
|35
|GBPCAD
|30
|USDCHF
|29
|CADCHF
|27
|NZDCAD
|24
|NZDCHF
|23
|NZDJPY
|19
|NZDUSD
|18
|AUDCHF
|14
|EURGBP
|13
|EURAUD
|13
|AUDUSD
|11
|EURNZD
|9
|CHFJPY
|9
|USDJPY
|8
|GBPUSD
|4
|GBPJPY
|3
|GBPCHF
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|EURCHF
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCAD
|46
|GBPNZD
|49
|AUDCAD
|16
|AUDJPY
|43
|AUDNZD
|19
|EURJPY
|32
|GBPAUD
|39
|GBPCAD
|24
|USDCHF
|24
|CADCHF
|15
|NZDCAD
|21
|NZDCHF
|17
|NZDJPY
|19
|NZDUSD
|11
|AUDCHF
|15
|EURGBP
|14
|EURAUD
|25
|AUDUSD
|7
|EURNZD
|13
|CHFJPY
|20
|USDJPY
|15
|GBPUSD
|3
|GBPJPY
|4
|GBPCHF
|1
|CADJPY
|3
|EURCHF
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCAD
|6.7K
|GBPNZD
|9K
|AUDCAD
|2.7K
|AUDJPY
|7.2K
|AUDNZD
|3.5K
|EURJPY
|5.2K
|GBPAUD
|6.1K
|GBPCAD
|3.4K
|USDCHF
|2K
|CADCHF
|1.5K
|NZDCAD
|3.2K
|NZDCHF
|1.9K
|NZDJPY
|3.2K
|NZDUSD
|1.2K
|AUDCHF
|1.5K
|EURGBP
|1.2K
|EURAUD
|3.9K
|AUDUSD
|701
|EURNZD
|2.3K
|CHFJPY
|3.1K
|USDJPY
|2.3K
|GBPUSD
|346
|GBPJPY
|662
|GBPCHF
|113
|CADJPY
|472
|EURCHF
|90
|USDCAD
|104
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.60 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 304
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +281.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.07 × 15
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.24 × 37
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.92 × 12
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.10 × 1635
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.33 × 104
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.36 × 14532
|
StriforLLC-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.54 × 319
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.57 × 152
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.60 × 726
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
FXCC1-Trade
|1.78 × 9
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.98 × 256
|
Alpari-Real01
|2.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
99%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
6
100%
586
98%
100%
16.18
0.85
USD
USD
38%
1:300