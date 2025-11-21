SignalsSections
Krzysztof Andrzej Szloser

Darvinex EEC

Krzysztof Andrzej Szloser
0 reviews
Reliability
47 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 151%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
450
Profit Trades:
308 (68.44%)
Loss Trades:
142 (31.56%)
Best trade:
147.77 GBP
Worst trade:
-301.39 GBP
Gross Profit:
6 328.18 GBP (309 696 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 498.58 GBP (160 391 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (314.85 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
605.72 GBP (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
104.97%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
6.18
Long Trades:
285 (63.33%)
Short Trades:
165 (36.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
6.29 GBP
Average Profit:
20.55 GBP
Average Loss:
-24.64 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-84.19 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-301.39 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
5.16%
Annual Forecast:
62.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
457.81 GBP (10.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.12% (266.00 GBP)
By Equity:
31.53% (1 297.29 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 69
EURJPY 60
EURUSD 58
GBPUSD 55
XAUUSD 53
AUDUSD 47
CHFJPY 36
USDCAD 35
EURGBP 23
USDCHF 14
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 633
EURJPY 249
EURUSD 533
GBPUSD 399
XAUUSD 596
AUDUSD 437
CHFJPY 153
USDCAD 729
EURGBP -104
USDCHF 24
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 20K
EURJPY 8.4K
EURUSD 13K
GBPUSD 13K
XAUUSD 60K
AUDUSD 6.9K
CHFJPY 11K
USDCAD 18K
EURGBP 124
USDCHF 81
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +147.77 GBP
Worst trade: -301 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +314.85 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.19 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 9
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 10
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live07
0.28 × 209
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.29 × 7
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.36 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.38 × 8
ICMarkets-Live06
0.41 × 198
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.43 × 588
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.51 × 145
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.52 × 143
ICMarkets-Live09
0.54 × 134
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.55 × 65
EGlobal-Cent5
0.58 × 253
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
TickmillUK-Live03
0.63 × 56
Monex-Server2
0.63 × 49
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 357
197 more...
EEC Darwin Account
No reviews
2025.12.15 07:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 20:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 05:58
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 303 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 05:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 17:32
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 291 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Darvinex EEC
999 USD per month
151%
0
0
USD
4.3K
GBP
47
100%
450
68%
100%
1.80
6.29
GBP
32%
1:200
Copy

