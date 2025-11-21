- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
450
Profit Trades:
308 (68.44%)
Loss Trades:
142 (31.56%)
Best trade:
147.77 GBP
Worst trade:
-301.39 GBP
Gross Profit:
6 328.18 GBP (309 696 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 498.58 GBP (160 391 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (314.85 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
605.72 GBP (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
104.97%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
6.18
Long Trades:
285 (63.33%)
Short Trades:
165 (36.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
6.29 GBP
Average Profit:
20.55 GBP
Average Loss:
-24.64 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-84.19 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-301.39 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
5.16%
Annual Forecast:
62.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
457.81 GBP (10.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.12% (266.00 GBP)
By Equity:
31.53% (1 297.29 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|69
|EURJPY
|60
|EURUSD
|58
|GBPUSD
|55
|XAUUSD
|53
|AUDUSD
|47
|CHFJPY
|36
|USDCAD
|35
|EURGBP
|23
|USDCHF
|14
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|633
|EURJPY
|249
|EURUSD
|533
|GBPUSD
|399
|XAUUSD
|596
|AUDUSD
|437
|CHFJPY
|153
|USDCAD
|729
|EURGBP
|-104
|USDCHF
|24
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|20K
|EURJPY
|8.4K
|EURUSD
|13K
|GBPUSD
|13K
|XAUUSD
|60K
|AUDUSD
|6.9K
|CHFJPY
|11K
|USDCAD
|18K
|EURGBP
|124
|USDCHF
|81
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +147.77 GBP
Worst trade: -301 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +314.85 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.19 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 9
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 10
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.28 × 209
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.29 × 7
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.36 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.38 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.41 × 198
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.43 × 588
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.51 × 145
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.52 × 143
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.54 × 134
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.55 × 65
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.58 × 253
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.63 × 56
|
Monex-Server2
|0.63 × 49
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.67 × 357
EEC Darwin Account
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
151%
0
0
USD
USD
4.3K
GBP
GBP
47
100%
450
68%
100%
1.80
6.29
GBP
GBP
32%
1:200