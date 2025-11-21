SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Flawless 888
Khemathat Thamalongkot

Flawless 888

Khemathat Thamalongkot
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 88 USD per month
growth since 2025 174%
XMGlobal-Real 42
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
633
Profit Trades:
512 (80.88%)
Loss Trades:
121 (19.12%)
Best trade:
622.35 THB
Worst trade:
-307.30 THB
Gross Profit:
20 813.36 THB (64 790 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 483.22 THB (19 047 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
51 (2 985.18 THB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 985.18 THB (51)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
7.59%
Max deposit load:
64.23%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
120
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
16.69
Long Trades:
429 (67.77%)
Short Trades:
204 (32.23%)
Profit Factor:
4.64
Expected Payoff:
25.80 THB
Average Profit:
40.65 THB
Average Loss:
-37.05 THB
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-774.53 THB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-978.64 THB (5)
Monthly growth:
174.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
504.06 THB
Maximal:
978.64 THB (6.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.61% (781.63 THB)
By Equity:
24.47% (2 891.73 THB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 528
EURAUDm# 76
EURGBPm# 26
AUS200Cash 1
AUDCADm# 1
USDCADm# 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 470
EURAUDm# 29
EURGBPm# 24
AUS200Cash -1
AUDCADm# 1
USDCADm# 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 41K
EURAUDm# 3.5K
EURGBPm# 949
AUS200Cash -209
AUDCADm# 84
USDCADm# 2
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +622.35 THB
Worst trade: -307 THB
Maximum consecutive wins: 51
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 985.18 THB
Maximal consecutive loss: -774.53 THB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 42" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.23 02:50
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 13:01
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.27 13:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 07:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 05:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.21 18:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 18:32
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.21 06:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.21 06:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.21 06:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.21 05:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 05:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 05:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 05:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 05:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Flawless 888
88 USD per month
174%
0
0
USD
25K
THB
5
0%
633
80%
8%
4.64
25.80
THB
24%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.