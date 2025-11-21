- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
633
Profit Trades:
512 (80.88%)
Loss Trades:
121 (19.12%)
Best trade:
622.35 THB
Worst trade:
-307.30 THB
Gross Profit:
20 813.36 THB (64 790 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 483.22 THB (19 047 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
51 (2 985.18 THB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 985.18 THB (51)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
7.59%
Max deposit load:
64.23%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
120
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
16.69
Long Trades:
429 (67.77%)
Short Trades:
204 (32.23%)
Profit Factor:
4.64
Expected Payoff:
25.80 THB
Average Profit:
40.65 THB
Average Loss:
-37.05 THB
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-774.53 THB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-978.64 THB (5)
Monthly growth:
174.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
504.06 THB
Maximal:
978.64 THB (6.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.61% (781.63 THB)
By Equity:
24.47% (2 891.73 THB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|528
|EURAUDm#
|76
|EURGBPm#
|26
|AUS200Cash
|1
|AUDCADm#
|1
|USDCADm#
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|470
|EURAUDm#
|29
|EURGBPm#
|24
|AUS200Cash
|-1
|AUDCADm#
|1
|USDCADm#
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|41K
|EURAUDm#
|3.5K
|EURGBPm#
|949
|AUS200Cash
|-209
|AUDCADm#
|84
|USDCADm#
|2
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
