- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
533
Profit Trades:
440 (82.55%)
Loss Trades:
93 (17.45%)
Best trade:
24.55 USD
Worst trade:
-65.34 USD
Gross Profit:
1 175.50 USD (544 114 pips)
Gross Loss:
-861.96 USD (405 880 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (167.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
169.05 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
5.44%
Max deposit load:
92.76%
Latest trade:
29 minutes ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.59
Long Trades:
255 (47.84%)
Short Trades:
278 (52.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
2.67 USD
Average Loss:
-9.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-132.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.14 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
33.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.38 USD
Maximal:
197.51 USD (28.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.58% (197.51 USD)
By Equity:
16.49% (117.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|533
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|314
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|138K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.55 USD
Worst trade: -65 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +167.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -132.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
EA HTG Gold strategy aggressive-measured, controlled risk, maximum profit
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
63%
0
0
USD
USD
814
USD
USD
8
100%
533
82%
5%
1.36
0.59
USD
USD
29%
1:200