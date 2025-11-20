SignalsSections
Iwan

HTG EA GOLD

Iwan
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 63%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
533
Profit Trades:
440 (82.55%)
Loss Trades:
93 (17.45%)
Best trade:
24.55 USD
Worst trade:
-65.34 USD
Gross Profit:
1 175.50 USD (544 114 pips)
Gross Loss:
-861.96 USD (405 880 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (167.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
169.05 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
5.44%
Max deposit load:
92.76%
Latest trade:
29 minutes ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.59
Long Trades:
255 (47.84%)
Short Trades:
278 (52.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
2.67 USD
Average Loss:
-9.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-132.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.14 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
33.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.38 USD
Maximal:
197.51 USD (28.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.58% (197.51 USD)
By Equity:
16.49% (117.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 533
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 314
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 138K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.55 USD
Worst trade: -65 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +167.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -132.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

EA HTG Gold strategy aggressive-measured, controlled risk, maximum profit
No reviews
2025.12.19 20:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 16:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 07:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 07:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 08:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 16:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 08:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 09:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 06:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 14:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 14:01
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.24 14:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 13:01
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.24 13:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.20 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 19:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 10:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.20 10:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
