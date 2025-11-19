SignalsSections
BTC Gold Highest BreakOut

Michal Kudela
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -51%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
13 (39.39%)
Loss Trades:
20 (60.61%)
Best trade:
15.64 EUR
Worst trade:
-13.16 EUR
Gross Profit:
119.31 EUR (636 764 pips)
Gross Loss:
-170.38 EUR (1 494 288 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (27.18 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.18 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
23.19%
Max deposit load:
21.07%
Latest trade:
37 minutes ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.51
Long Trades:
16 (48.48%)
Short Trades:
17 (51.52%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-1.55 EUR
Average Profit:
9.18 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.52 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-53.60 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.60 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
-51.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
72.10 EUR
Maximal:
99.35 EUR (78.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.07% (99.35 EUR)
By Equity:
31.81% (17.77 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 24
XAUUSD 9
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -84
XAUUSD 26
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -860K
XAUUSD 2.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.64 EUR
Worst trade: -13 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.18 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.60 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 69
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3421
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 452
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.35 × 31
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.40 × 234
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
This trading signal uses an aggressive setup with an estimated risk of approximately 10% of account equity per trading cycle. All trades are executed fully automatically by my custom Expert Advisor, available here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155821

The strategy is optimized for dynamic market conditions and uses a combination of technical filters to identify high-probability entry zones.
This signal is intended for users who understand and accept increased equity volatility in exchange for potentially higher performance.


No reviews
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 02:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.15 03:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 02:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 21:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 19:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 16:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 19:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.20 19:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.19 20:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 20:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 20:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 20:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 20:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
